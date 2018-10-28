Pauric Mahony helps Ballygunner survive Midleton test

Pauric Mahony's accuracy from place balls was the difference as the Ballygunner ace fired a dozen points in Walsh Park this afternoon to see off a spirited Midelton effort and book their place in the Munster semi-final.

Mahony was off target just once from 13 free attempts while a second-half goal from Conor Power helped the Waterford champions come from behind to see off the Cork runners-up.

The first half was a tale of two quarters with Fergal Hartley's Ballygunner flying out of the blocks as county star Mahony fired six frees to leave them 0-6 to 0-2 ahead after 13 minutes.

The five-in-a-row Waterford kingpins were coasting along until a goal from a Conor Lehane free drew the sides level and brought Midleton to life.

Ger Fitzgerald's Midleton then proceeded to dominate the remainder of the half with Cormac Beausang's beautifully taken injury-time goal leaving them four ahead at the break, 2-8 to 0-10.

It was tit for tat in the second half with Midleton holding a two-point lead midway through until Power struck at the second attempt to push his side ahead, 1-14 to 2-10.

It was a lead they wouldn't relinquish despite some late pressure and a brace of late frees from Mahony set up a mouthwatering last four clash with Clare champions Ballyea.

SCORERS – Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-12 (11f, 0-1 '65), C Power 1-1, T O'Sullivan 0-2, B O'Keeffe, JJ Hutchinson, P Hogan 0-1 each

Midleton: C Lehane 1-4 (1-3f), C Beausang 1-2 (0-1 sideline), C Walsh 0-3, L Dineen, P White, L O'Farrell, J Nagle 0-1 each.

BALLYGUNNER – S O'Keeffe; E Hayden, B Coughlan, I Kenny; W Hutchinson, Philip Mahony, H Barnes; S O'Sullivan, Brian O'Sullivan; B O'Keeffe, Barry O'Sullivan, Pauric Mahony; T O'Sullivan, M Mahony, C Power.

Subs: P Hogan for Hutchinson (half-time), JJ Hutchinson for Barry O'Sullivan (45)

MIDLETON – T Wallace; S Smyth, F O'Mahoney, L Dineen; J Nagle, S O'Leary-Hayes, E Moloney; P Haughney, S O'Farrell; C Walsh, L O'Farrell, C Beausang; T O'Connell, C Lehane, P White.

Subs: R O'Regan for Dineen (56), G Hanley for White (59), A Ryan for Haughney (61).

REF – J Murphy (Limerick)

