Pauric Mahony delivers display for the ages as Ballygunner’s second-half surge stuns Na Piarsaigh in classic clash

All-Ireland champions Ballygunner came good when it mattered most with a stunning second-half seeing them past Limerick champions Na Piarsaigh in a cracking Munster club SHC semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds this afternoon.

The Waterford kingpins looked in real trouble at half-time when goals from Keith Dempsey and Conor Boylan had Na Piarsaigh five points to the good but Darragh O'Sullivan's men rallied in some style.

Pauric Mahony delivered a display for the ages with seven points from play, each as good as the last, as they suffocated the hosts to book their Munster final place against Clare champions Ballyea in a fortnight's time.

A spectacular half of hurling started off in a blaze for Na Piarsaigh with the first three points on the board through two frees from Kevin Downes and a delightful score from Will Henn.

The pressure from both sides was ferocious but the Limerick champions were definitely the better side in the opening exchanges as they extended their lead with successive points from the elusive Peter Casey, 0-6 to 0-2.

Dessie Hutchinson fired a brilliant goal in the 12th minute to settle Ballygunner and it looked like it might be nip and tuck thereafter with Pauric Mahony actually sending the Gunners into the lead for the first time in the 18th minute, 1-5 to 0-7.

Na Piarsaigh upped it another gear between then and half-time, though, as Will O'Donoghue fired a lovely pass to play through Keith Dempsey and his midfield colleague made no mistake with a fine finish to the net.

The sides traded points with Henn firing over his third point from play while Conor Boylan's emphatic finish past Stephen O'Keeffe left Na Pairsaigh sitting pretty with the second half to come, 2-11 to 1-9.

The Gunners needed a quick start upon the resumption and they duly delivered with Pauric Mahony continuing his sensational afternoon in front of the posts while teenager Patrick Fitzgerald rattled the net in 40th minute.

Na Piarsaigh simply couldn't get to grips with a rejuvenated Ballygunner as the half wore on with Peter Hogan and Pauric Mahony in red-hot form while the Limerick winners struggled for traction up front with former Waterford star Barry Coughlan defiant in defence.

SCORERS

Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-13 (6f), D Hutchinson 1-0, C Sheahan 0-4, P Fitzgerald 1-1, P Hogan 0-1, R Power 0-1

Na Piarsaigh: K Downes 0-4 (3f), C Boylan 1-1, K Dempsey 1-1, W Henn 0-3, P Casey 0-3, D Dempsey 0-1, M Foley 0-1, R Lynch 0-1f

TEAMS

BALLYGUNNER – S O'Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; S O'Sullivan, Philip Mahony, R Power, C Sheahan, P Leavey; Pauric Mahony, P Hogan, M Mahony; P Fitzgerald, D Hutchinson

Subs: H Ruddle for Fitzgerald (57), B O'Keeffe for K Mahony (61)

NA PIARSAIGH – E Condon; M Casey, C King, R Lynch; M Foley, E McEvoy, J Boylan; W O'Donoghue, K Dempsey; P Casey, K Downes, C Boylan; W Henn, D Dempsey, A Breen.

Subs: S Long for Foley (29), T Grimes for M Casey inj (54), D Breen for Downes (57)

REF – C Lyons (Cork)