Pauric Mahony calls time on Waterford career, ending last link with Davy Fitzgerald’s first stint as Déise boss

Pauric Mahony's decision to retire from inter-county hurling has severed the last playing link with Davy Fitzgerald’s first spell as Waterford manager.

The Ballygunner sharpshooter, still only 30, made his league and championship debuts in 2011 during the final year of the Clareman’s first stint in charge.

It had appeared as if Mahony would stay involved for the second Deise coming of Davy Fitz, but after initial Monday reports in the media that he was set to step away from the county game, this was confirmed in a late-night statement from Waterford GAA.

"Pauric Mahony has tonight announced his retirement from inter-county hurling,” the statement began.

"Waterford GAA would like to thank Pauric for his commitment to the Waterford senior hurling panel since 2011 and wish him the best of luck in the future.

"Pauric would like to thank the Waterford public for all the support over his career and wishes Davy Fitzgerald and the team the very best of luck for 2023."

Mahony had been in sparkling club form as the then-reigning All-Ireland champions retained their Munster crown before Christmas, shooting 0-29 (14 from play) in three provincial outings.

He added 0-6 (4f) in their All-Ireland semi-final against Ballyhale Shamrocks but couldn't prevent the Kilkenny kingpins from avenging Ballygunner’s famous All-Ireland winning ambush of the previous February.

In the midst of the Gunners’ latest Munster campaign, Mahony had strongly intimated that he would be involved with Fitzgerald in 2023.

“I have had some good conversations with him about next year,” he said in late November. “It’s really exciting for the players in Waterford at the moment. I don’t know if there’s a point to prove, but it feels like that – that as players and individuals, we haven’t been delivering enough for Waterford.”

All told, Mahony hit over 500 league and championship points during his senior county career. He received three All-Star nominations but never managed to win one.

At different stages, his career was blighted by serious injury. He won an Allianz League medal in May 2015, only to break his shin in a club challenge the following weekend. He recovered to help his county reach the 2017 All-Ireland final; they lost to Galway, with Mahony’s status as top championship scorer that summer coming as minor consolation.

Further injury heartbreak occurred in October 2020 when, as Waterford captain, he suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament during a challenge match against Wexford on the cusp of the ‘Covid’ championship.

That cruelly timed setback saw him miss back-to-back SHC campaigns under Liam Cahill as they lost the 2020 All-Ireland final and then the following year’s semi-final, both times to Limerick.