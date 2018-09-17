Pauric Fanning is the new manager of the Waterford hurlers

Pauric Fanning has been announced at the man to succeed Derek McGrath as manager of the Waterford senior hurling team.

He has worked with Davy Fitzgerald in Wexford for the last two years having previously been involved with him in Waterford.

Fanning has also had an involvement with Laois when Seamus 'Cheddar' Plunkett was at the helm.

McGrath stepped down after five years in charge in June following their Munster Championship exit.

Pat Ryan, the former Cork coach, was an early front-runner and looked set to be nominated until an 11th-hour change of heart.

Fanning is likely to have a number of former-Waterford players involved in his backroom team.

