Paul Ryan calls time on his Dublin career

PAUL Ryan has called time on his Dublin hurling career.

The Ballyboden forward was first involved with the seniors under Tommy Naughton in 2007 and went on to establish himself as one of the most accurate dead ball takers in the game.

Arguably his finest hour in blue came in the 2013 Leinster final, when Ryan scored 2-7 (0-4f) against Galway in a landmark victory for Dublin hurling.

He finishes his career just outside the top 20 highest scorers in championship history.

In a statement published on Instagram, Ryan explained: “The time has come for me to call it a day on my inter county career.

“It’s been 11 years of highs & lows and there is so many to thank.......Tommy for giving me the chance, Dalo for giving me some of the best memories of my life, Pat for bringing me back when I thought I was finished and Mattie for his tireless efforts in trying to bring Dublin hurling to the top. Above all I want to thank my parents Joe & Ann, my family and of course my wife Jess who without their love and support none of it would have been possible.”

Having been a mainstay of the team under Anthony Daly, central to the League and Leinster victories in 2011 and ’13 respectively, Ryan had a brief hiatus from inter-county hurling in 2017.

He was one of a number of Dublin players who did not play that season, Ger Cunningham’s last as manager.

Despite speculation that he had been dropped from the squad Ryan clarified: “Contrary to what’s in the papers it was my decision to opt out of the 2017 panel.”

In his statement, Ryan paid particular tribute to Ray Finn, a long term member of the Dublin hurling backroom team.

“I cannot sign off without mentioning the great Ray Finn who I’ve soldiered with for my whole career. So much more than a kit man, his support to players who have come, gone and remain is unparalleled. A true Dublin legend who went about his days selflessly.”

Ryan added: “The dream was to win an All-Ireland but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. I can only hope that chapter will be written in my absence.”

