Paul Morris calls time on Wexford tenure after 13-year inter-county career

Paul Morris is among Wexford's top 10 scorers of all time. Image: Sportsfile.

Paul Morris has become the latest Wexford hurler to announce his retirement from the inter-county game.

The Ferns St Aidan's man has called time on a 13-year association with Wexford, just days after Shaun Murphy brought his involvement to an end.

Morris made his debut for Wexford against Galway in the 2010 championship and made 120 appearances in all.

This summer he played a pivotal part in his club's breakthrough Wexford title.

As a free-taker, he put himself among Wexford's top 10 all-time championship scorers.

“I’ve loved every minute wearing the Purple and Gold. It’s been one of the greatest honours of my life," he said in a statement.

"As a kid, all I ever wanted was to play in Croke Park and climb the Hogan Stand steps for Leinster and All-Ireland glory. Thankfully one of them was achieved. However I can no longer give the levels required and my focus now turns to prolonging my club career.

“I owe a debt of gratitude to all my team-mates, managers, Wexford supporters and coaches over the years. The friendships and bonds created will be cherished forever. My club Ferns St Aidan's gave me the platform to represent Wexford and I look forward now to helping the next generation in our club," he said, thanking his family and friends for their support.

Wexford chair Micheal Martin paid his tribute to the long serving player in the outgoing squad.

“He has acted as a mentor and confidant to many of our new players and has successfully helped them understand the significance of wearing the Purple and Gold jersey. His recent county final success and 'man of the match' award for Ferns St Aidan's was roundly welcomed by all Wexford hurling fans as a just reward for Paul's contribution to the game."