Paul Flanagan's Clare waiting game - 'For him to stick with it as long as he did shows massive resilience'

Stories like this have really only been attributed to Kilkenny hurlers in the past. It is not a very modern tale.

When Paul Flanagan stepped out for his first championship start for Clare at inter-county level against Laois in a Nowlan Park qualifier during 2020’s second Covid lockdown, he was just two months past his 28th birthday. For context, his former U-21 contemporary Colm Galvin had just one season left in his career by that stage before injury dictated its conclusion.

The average age of an inter-county hurler today is between 24 and 25. Flanagan is enjoying some late vocation as one part of a Clare full-back line that has provided great stability over the last two seasons.

With Rory Hayes and Conor Cleary, they’ve been integral to their progression over the last two championship seasons, starting seven games together of the eight they’ve played.

He’s had to be patient. And resilient. Both his former joint-manager in Clare, Gerry O’Connor, and current club manager at Ballyea, Robbie Hogan, used that latter word liberally when summing him up.

But to suggest that Flanagan has been an overnight success would be wrong. O’Connor references the misfortune he has endured with injury as pivotal to his pathway. Each time he looked like making his mark, both under Davy Fitzgerald and the joint management, something would break down.

O’Connor recalls how he pulled up with a hamstring tear in a league match in Ennis one season at a time when he was putting down firm roots. In 2016, he had played all five regulation league games and a quarter-final and semi-final when Clare sat him out for the final against Waterford because of a concussion picked up in that semi-final against Kilkenny.

“He was a day outside the required protocol to come back after the concussion,” recalls his Ballyea club manager Hogan. “A day later and he would have been starting. Then someone comes in...”

Flanagan didn’t see action again for the remainder of the summer and really for the next couple of years after too. There were various other issues – knee, Achilles, some small, some requiring more attention.

But by the time Brian Lohan was put in place at the end of 2019 Flanagan – considered a natural-born leader at underage level (which explains his selection as captain of the 2010 minor and 2013 U-21 teams) – had largely slipped from public view.

But he has kept coming. “You hear about fellas saying they’ll give the inter-county scene a go for two or three years, maybe four years. And if you can’t crack it then, a lot of them would say, ‘Well at least we gave it a go,’” says Hogan.

“For Paul to stick with it as long as he did (he was a member of the 2013 All-Ireland-winning senior team and did feature off the bench in extra-time in the two championship games against Wexford in 2014) it shows massive resilience. It shows a great strength of his own character, his own calmness. And one of the nicest fellas you would meet off the pitch.”

In that time, from 2013 to 2020, he’s had to watch most of his contemporaries establish themselves on Clare senior teams. From the 2013 U-21 team, there were 10 championship starts before his first in 2020.

“From the outside it would look as if he was never close, but often he was very close and I go back to that game in the league when he pulled up at a time when he probably was playing his best hurling in a long time,” reflects O’Connor.

O’Connor isn’t surprised Flanagan has stayed the course. In sport, academically and even with his love of traditional Irish music (he’s an accomplished flute player) he has always been geared towards “high performance”, he says.

Early on, he and Donal Moloney identified him as a leader, making him captain of their 2010 minor team that won a Munster title and then the U-21s three years later. They had the choice of Kelly, McInerney, Galvin, O’Donnell. But they chose him.

“Paul’s leadership on and off the field, he’s the sort of guy as captain, you could go and ask him, ‘OK, what’s the mood in the camp, what do you think about this’, any decision that had to be made, he would go and execute it. And also from the point of view of bringing back information and delegating and getting the squad to implement whatever had to be implemented.

“But the biggest leadership skills from our perspective in relation to Paul were his lifestyle choices and his pursuit of his academic career.

“He’s a great role model and we would regularly have brought him in at U-21 level, even after he had moved on, to talk to the new players about how to balance study, sport and life, even nutrition.”

Hogan saw that too in Ballyea when he took over in 2012. They were senior B then, a long way off the three-time senior champion status they now enjoy.

“We were dicing with relegation every year. Paul was joint-captain in 2013, we won the senior B that year so his leadership was evident from an early age. That was our breakthrough, to come up out of that relegation pit. And Paul would have been front and centre of that. He took control of dressing-rooms and would speak sense.”

His transformation now has been influenced by a couple of elements. Lohan’s appointment as manager brought him in contact with a figure he had played under at UL.

Hogan suggests there was a “trust” there between them, a “faith” from manager to player. “He has to take an awful lot of the credit for showing that in Paul,” he reasons.

And then there is Adrian O’Brien, a Kilmallock man and brother of former Limerick player Paudie, whom Flanagan would have come across through his Ardscoil Rís connection and has been Limerick football strength and conditioning coach in recent years and now fulfilling the same role in Ballyea.

“He would have done a lot of work with Adrian, one-on-one stuff. And he just found a balance between the work he was doing, sport and everyday life,” explains Hogan.

“He would credit Adrian for that and introduced Adrian to me last year. He has been a massive addition to us, a very easy-going guy.

“And that was what Paul nearly needed because, and he’d tell you himself, he was overthinking situations. He was analysing himself, analysing games, probably going out with the fear of making a mistake.”

Hogan senses a more balanced player and person now though. “These days he might message me and say, ‘Robbie, I might go on the ball wall this evening’ or, ‘I might do my own bit’.

“He knows his own limits as regards pushing himself. Previously he tried to tick every box and was sometimes overcooking it.”

Consequently, Hogan sees for Clare now the club defender they have always been willing to entrust with the responsibility of picking up the best player on opposition teams.

“He’ll attack the ball, more like a corner-forward than corner-back really the way he plays the game. He trusts his own ability.”

O’Connor sees better physical conditioning in his game too and that front-foot style more pronounced.

“Paul’s game is all about attacking the ball,” he says. “He has very good hands and a very good touch and if there is a challenge for him, and he’d be the first to admit this, it was always the turn. He has very good pace in his legs and in his hurling. But he would always be susceptible to the turn. But he is so good getting contact on the ball when he attacks it going forward. He’s been able to overcome that.”

The Limerick connections go beyond his work as an Irish and PE teacher at Ardscoil Rís where, with Niall Moran and Cormac O’Donovan, they have been cultivating more Harty Cup success. He’s a first cousin of Séamus Flanagan, the Limerick full-forward, his own father Eamonn being a native of west Limerick.

And two years ago he completed a Master’s Degree in Mental Health, Mental Skills, and Performance Psychology in UL, giving him a base to work with some of the Clare underage development squads now.

His own journey of resilience and patience has been a lived experience befitting of anything in those modules.