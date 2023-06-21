Patrick Horgan, 36 next year, commits to making himself available for a 17th season with Cork in 2024

Patrick Horgan has no intention of retiring from inter-county hurling and has committed to making himself available to the Cork hurling squad for 2024 if his services are required.

Some three weeks on, the Glen Rovers man has turned his attention to club action but is already contemplating a 17th year with Cork, provided Pat Ryan and his management include him.

Horgan will be 36 during next year’s championship but doesn’t see age as a barrier and feels too much is made of birth certs when it comes to player longevity.

“If I’m lucky enough to fight for a position by the end of this year, I’d love to. I feel great,” said Horgan. “I feel fitter than I ever felt. I feel fast, I feel sharp. In the GAA, when players go into their 30s, there is a whole different change towards (them). If you blink wrong on the pitch, it’s, ‘Oh no, he’s gone’. It’s so wrong. If fellas want to play, and I want to play, age doesn’t matter.”

Horgan was benched for the All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Galway last June and was somewhat critical of that decision but feels 2023 was never a case of ‘bouncing back’, as his standards have remained constant, he feels.

“I’m happy with it [2023 form]. I have always put in the same effort every year. How that is seen then is different. Whatever happened, happened. I’m just happy I was on the squad this year to fight for a position. There’s 40 on our squad, it’s really competitive, a few for every position.”

Horgan scored 2-39 in Munster, including 1-14 against Limerick when a one-point defeat put them out of the championship at the end of last month.

Cork’s exit generated much commentary after two one-point defeats and a draw that left them with obvious regrets. But results apart, Horgan wouldn’t change anything about 2023, which, he said, was undoubtedly the best Munster SHC of his 16 years.

“It’s definitely the best we have ever played in, where any team could qualify, any team could be knocked out. Even Limerick weren’t safe up until the last day, the last minute, even for them so successful. And it will be the same next year.”

He said Cork have accepted their fate and that the Munster championship thrives because it is the right format. Even the scheduling is perfect, said Horgan.

“It would be easy for me to sit here, after being knocked out, to say we want to stay in, but we all knew what we were landed with it. Whoever goes through, goes through. Whoever is knocked out is gone. That’s accepted.”

His desire to stay on is influenced by the swell of talented young Cork hurlers joining the squad each year. “They want to be better and they want the team to be better, and it is so good to be in that environment. If we train at seven, the last fella is coming on to the field at six. They are mad eager to practice all the things they need to practice. It’s unreal to be around it, and I love all that stuff.”

By committing to 2024, Horgan is giving himself a chance to catch up with Kilkenny’s TJ Reid in their ongoing head-to-head at the top of the all-time championship scoring charts.

Horgan broke through the 600-point mark against Clare, but Reid has since surged ahead and should extend further this summer. While acknowledging where they have taken scoring records, Horgan pays little attention to the mark but does feel it reflects how hurling is at a peak that he never thought possible when he started in 2008.

“When I came on to the squad first, I could never see it getting any better than it was then,” he said. “From then until now, it’s like night and day. And it will only get better. But how, I don’t know.”

