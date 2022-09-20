Pat Spillane: I love hurling, I just feel that too much of Gaelic football’s tactics have infiltrated the game

Pat Spillane believes hurling is starting to go the way of Gaelic football. Photo: Sportsfile

KERRY legend Pat Spillane fears hurling is “starting to go the way of Gaelic football”, with too much stock placed on the work of statisticians and a fixation on possession that’s hurting its appeal.

Spillane, an eight-time All-Ireland SFC winner with the Kingdom, is also a keen lover of the small ball, but he fears hurling is starting to mirror football where “possession is now king”, and he doesn’t believe that is a move in the right direction.

Speaking on a live edition of The Throw-In podcast at the National Ploughing Championships yesterday, Spillane (pictured) said he hopes hurling goes back to basics, as he believes that “football tactics have infiltrated the game”.

“I love hurling, I just feel that it’s starting to go the way of Gaelic football, and that too much of Gaelic football’s tactics have infiltrated the game,” Spillane said.

“The physicality and the physique of the players is amazing, but this emphasis on possession is too much.

“It’s a very simplistic game. Hurling is a game played with a stick and the ball travels much faster with the stick, but it’s basically been replaced by a game where fellas throw it most of the time. I see that as a problem.

“Possession is now king; if you can’t go forwards, go sideways, and if you can’t go sideways, then go backwards. The boys that drive all of this are the statisticians, because everything is driven by the statistician.

“The statistician tells the manager his stats at half-time and full-time. Yes, you can use some statistics. But, according to statisticians, if you put your right foot into a bucket of boiling water and you put your left foot into a bucket of freezing water, statistically, you’re comfortable!

“The two big things that statisticians want is possession and turnovers, and as long as you’re not turning over the ball, ‘oh, everyone is happy, we haven’t turned over the ball’, but ‘you’re losing by eight points’. ‘That’s not the point, we’ve only one turnover’.

“I love hurling, but not the way it’s played a lot of the time now.”

Spillane, who retired from his punditry role on The Sunday Game this summer after 30 years, also reckons the high-profile returns of Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion to the Dublin football fold will act as a “reality check” to Jack O’Connor’s Kerry next year as they bid to defend their All-Ireland crown.

“It’s a reality check in Kerry because, on form, Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are two of the top-10 footballers in Ireland, so it’s going to put Dublin as favourites for next year’s All-Ireland, obviously,” he said.