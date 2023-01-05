Pat Ryan’s Cork put their mark down for 2023 with 13-point win over Kerry

Cillian Trant of Kerry attempts to block a shot by Ethan Twomey of Cork during a Munster Hurling League match at Austin Stack Park. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

As expected new Cork boss Pat Ryan made a winning start to the 2023 season with a emphatic win over Stephen Molumphy’s Kerry in this entertaining Munster Hurling League clash, played at a windswept Austin Stack Park.

The home side never led beyond the third minute after Shane Conway had pointed after only 10 seconds but this Cork team had too much firepower for the home side and the gulf in class was obvious throughout the game despite Kerry never easing off.

The Kingdom trailed by 12 at the break, and not even two second-half Podge Boyle goals could close the gap.

For Cork, two injuries slightly overshadowed this facile campaign-opening win. Shane Kingston pulled up with a groin injury two minutes into the second half, while debutant Ben Cunningham wasn’t two minutes introduced when he walked back out to the sideline because of injury.

At 1-16 to 0-7 in front, Cork were not for catching. And even though Kerry would enjoy the backing of a strong- breeze upon the change of ends, an upset like they caused when they beat Tipperary and indeed Cork under John Meyler was never on the cards. .

The Rebels first goal was scored when Declan Dalton was fouled. The Corkman promptly dusted himself down and dispatched the resulting penalty to the Kerry net.

Alan Cadogan and another debutant Cormac Beausang both fired over three from play in the opening half, with Conor Lehane clipping one less.

Dalton was top scorer with 1-7, while Kingston fired over five frees and one from play. The star forward looked to be in for a certain goal following his fourth converted free on 16 minutes, but goalkeeper John B O’Halloran produced a fine save.

O’Halloran was beaten for a second time five minutes into the second half by substitute Shane Barrett. The Blarney forward, introduced for the injured Kingston, finished with 1-3.

Kerry with Mikey Boyle, Michael Leane and Colin Walshe to the fore kept plugging away in the second half and even their subs got on the scoreboard and while it will be a game that will benefit Kerry, it looks like a new Cork have laid down a marker in 2023.

Scorers – Cork: D Dalton (1-7, 0-2 frees); S Kingston (0-6, 0-5 frees); S Barrett (1-3, 0-1 free); A Cadogan (0-4); C Lehane, C Beausang (0-3 each); T O’Connell, B Roche, C Walsh, B O’Sullivan (0-1 each). Kerry: P Boyle (2-7, 1-5 frees); J Conway, S Conway, K Carmody (0-2 each); F MacKessy, N Mulcahy, D Goggin, K O’Connor (0-1 each).

Cork – G Collins; S O’Donoghue, N O’Leary, E Roche; M Keane, T O’Connell, R Downey; E Twomey, S Quirke; C Beausang, C Lehane, B Roche; S Kingston, D Dalton, A Cadogan. Subs: C Joyce for M Keane, L Meade for Twomey, C Cahalane for Beausang (all HT); S Barrett for Kingston (37 mins, inj); B O’Sullivan for Quirke (43); B Cunningham for Lehane (51); C Walsh for Cunningham (53, inj).

Kerry – JB O’Halloran; C O’Keeffe, M Boyle, E Murphy; K O’Connor, F MacKessy, S Weir; M Leane, C Trant; S Conway, C Walsh, J Conway; G Dooley, P Boyle, D Collins. Subs: M Madden for O’Keeffe (temporary, 26-27); M Madden for Trant (42); N Mulcahy for Dooley (43); T Brick for O’Keeffe (44); K Carmody for Weir (46); P Lucid for Collins (50); D Goggin for Walsh (54); M Heffernan for S Conway, V Doyle for Murphy (both 62); B Lonergan for MacKessy, R Heffernan for P Boyle (both 66).

Referee – A Tierney (Tipperary).