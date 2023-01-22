Pat Ryan earns first trophy as Cork hurling boss with Tipperary left to wonder how they lost Munster league final

Patrick Horgan of Cork scores the winning point, from a free, in injury-time of the second half during the Co-Op Superstores Munster Hurling League final between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Ui Rinn in Cork. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

The resurgent Rebels staged a remarkable late comeback to deliver Pat Ryan’s first piece of silverware for Cork against a Tipperary team that must wonder how they conspired to lose this slow-burning contest at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Liam Cahill’s visitors were eight points clear and seemingly cruising at the end of the third quarter. A smartly batted goal from sub Brian Hayes after 55 minutes offered a glimmer of hope for Cork, cutting the deficit to four.

And yet, even as late as the 66th minute, when Jason Forde’s free delivered the 13th of his 14 points in a brilliant shift, Tipp were still six up.

But then sub Conor Lehane responded with a point from the next puck-out, kick-starting an unanswered necklace of 1-4 from a side that, only minutes earlier, had appeared down and out.

Lehane’s perceptive pass across the goalmouth set up fellow sub Jack O’Connor for Cork’s third goal after 68 minutes. This was quickly followed by a brace of eye-catching points from O’Connor again and Brian Roche to bring Cork level, then a Patrick Horgan free in the first minute of stoppage time to edge them back ahead for the first time since the second quarter.

And even though Forde’s fifth point from play, seconds later, restored parity, the influential O’Connor then won the decisive free that led to Horgan’s match-winner in the 73rd minute.

Breathless stuff that you could never have envisaged 20 minutes earlier, and a late wide by Ger Browne ensured that it didn’t go to penalties.

Mark Keane was originally listed in Cork’s match programme team at centre-back – but that was before confirmation on Friday that the Ballygiblin clubman was returning to Australia for a second AFL stint, this time with Adelaide Crows.

The loss of Keane freed up a spot for the return of skipper Seán O’Donoghue at corner-back, with Niall O’Leary moving out to half-back.

Meanwhile, the big pre-match talking point in Tipperary concerned the inclusion of brothers John and Noel McGrath among the subs for the first time this January. Noel has been appointed 2023 captain by new boss Liam Cahill whereas younger sibling John hasn’t featured for Tipp since rupturing his Achilles tendon against Clare last April.

Both McGraths entered the fray late on – at least one late consolation for Cahill.

Tipp had hit the ground running with a point from wing-back Brian McGrath inside 17 seconds. But this proved a false dawn as Cork hit back with an unanswered 1-3 by the seventh minute.

Goalkeeper Patrick Collins left a significant mark, landing two monster frees from the vicinity of his own ’45’. His long delivery also created the goalmouth pandemonium that led to Cork’s fifth-minute goal; Declan Dalton’s initial goal attempt was saved only for the evergreen Patrick Horgan to pounce on the rebound.

Even though Tipp’s attack grew into the contest, Cork did enough to keep them at bay during the first quarter. But then, after Robbie O’Flynn extended their lead to four points after 21 minutes, Pat Ryan’s hosts lost their way completely, failing to score again before half-time.

In the same period, Tipp struck 1-4 on the spin to establish a deserved 1-9 to 1-6 interval cushion. It was only fitting that Brian McGrath, so influential in that first half, set the move in motion for their 25th-minute goal, winning a Cork puck-out and delivering up the left flank to Seán Ryan.

The corner-forward turned away from Rob Downey, played a one-two with Conor Stakelum and then buried his angled shot to the bottom corner.

His fellow corner-forward, Conor Bowe, almost added a second goal five minutes later but his shot fizzed narrowly over. And even though Jason Forde had a mixed first half from placed balls, his fifth converted free and sixth point in all left the visitors three up.

SCORERS – Cork: P Horgan 1-6 (6f); J O’Connor 1-1; B Hayes 1-0; P Collins 0-2f; B Roche 0-2; R O’Flynn, S Twomey, C Lehane 0-1 each. Tipperary: J Forde 0-14 (9f); S Ryan 1-0, B McGrath, S Kennedy, C Bowe, C Stakelum, C O’Dwyer 0-1 each.

CORK – P Collins; S O’Leary Hayes, R Downey, S O’Donoghue; C McCormack, N O’Leary, D Cahalane; T O’Connell, B Roche; S Twomey, R O’Flynn, L Meade; P Horgan, C Walsh, D Dalton. Subs: B O’Sullivan for O’Connell (48), B Hayes for Walsh (48), J O’Connor for Twomey (51), C Lehane for O’Flynn (58), S Barrett for Meade (64).

TIPPERARY – R Shelly; M Breen, C McCarthy, C Barrett; E Heffernan, P Campion, B McGrath; D McCormack, C Stakelum; S Kennedy, J Forde, C O’Dwyer; C Bowe, P Maher, S Ryan. Subs: G Ryan for McCarthy (inj 32), G Browne for Bowe (52), G O’Connor for Kennedy (56), J McGrath for Maher (56), N McGrath for O’Dwyer (64), J Kelly for Ryan (65), J Ryan for Stakelum (67).

REF – E Stapleton (Limerick)