Pat Ryan will take charge of the Cork hurling team for the next three years, it has been confirmed.

In a swift turnaround, Ryan will be proposed for ratification at tomorrow night's county board meeting, just 48 hours after Kieran Kingston, the outgoing manager, confirmed he was not seeking a new term.

Kingston's three-year term was at an end so there was a vacancy anyway but the pace at which Cork have moved for Ryan, the back-to-back All-Ireland U-20 winning manager in 2020 and 2021, suggests they were gravitating towards him anyway in the background. Ryan's selectors will be named at a later date.

Such speed with an appointment is rare, unless a clear succession plan is in place as it was when Michael Ryan took over from Eamonn O'Shea in Tipperary at the end of 2015, a move signalled 12 months earlier.

When Ger Loughnane left Clare in 2000, Cyril Lyons' appointment had been agreed in advance to succeed him too.

Ryan has had involvement with the Cork seniors before as coach to Kingston in 2016 and 2017.

A winner of Munster and All Ireland Senior Hurling medals in 1999, he had earlier won Munster and All Ireland U21 medals (1998), as well as a league title that year too.

The Sarsfields man managed his club to Cork titles in 2012 and 2014, having won titles as a player in 2008 and 2010.

His knowledge of many of the young Cork players who will graduate off those U-20 teams made his appointment an obvious one.

In welcoming the appointment, Cork chairman Marc Sheehan said: “We are thrilled to have someone of Pat’s calibre so ready to take up the significant mantle of Cork senior hurling manager.

"Having seen his management and coaching skills with our teams previously, I have no doubt that the development of our players is in safe hands.”

Cork GAA CEO Kevin O’Donovan described his appointment as “another clear example of our desire to provide a pathway to managers and coaches through both club and county systems. His record in both arenas speaks for itself, and we look forward to him building on the significant work completed by the outgoing management team in the ongoing pursuit of Liam MacCarthy.”