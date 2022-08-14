Pat Bennett reveals sons Kieran and Shane will be unavailable to new Waterford boss Davy Fitzgerald

New Waterford manager Davy Fitzgerald will have to plan without brothers Kieran and Shane Bennett in 2023.

Their father Pat Bennett has confirmed that the siblings are destined to spend the coming season in Australia, with Kieran heading Down Under next week and Shane set to follow in January. But a third brother, 2020 All-Star Stephen, will still be available to the Déise.

And Bennett Snr, who was part of previous Fitzgerald management teams in both Waterford and Wexford, has hailed the Clareman’s return as a massive boost for his county after this year’s championship implosion and the departure of Liam Cahill.

“I’m delighted – as a supporter, I’m delighted,” said Bennett, speaking after he managed Ferns to an historic first Wexford SHC title on Sunday.

“He’s a proven winner. He’s got a CV better than anybody. My lads are really excited – even though there’s two of them going to Australia, so it will be only Stephen left.

"But I think the players in Waterford are over the moon and delighted he’s coming in. Like, he’s going to bring them to a new level so they’re really looking forward to it.”

The veteran coach was non-committal when asked if Fitzgerald might have any role for him in his new backroom team, merely stating: “Ah, he’s been talking to me and he’s looking at Waterford matches today. He was going to come here to watch this, and then he got the job so he’s down in Waterford watching those games.

“But Davy is unbelievable to me, like. I can pick up the phone and talk to Davy and ask him what have I got to do, what about this? And he’s brilliant to me, absolutely superb.”

He also predicted a big rebound from Waterford under Fitzgerald. “They won the league, they were flying, and we all know what happened after that,” Bennett remarked. “Everybody that’s hurling might know what happened. Liam (Cahill) knows himself what happened; he’s learning as well.

“These lads are brilliant lads. They got a rest. Fourteen of them went to America, so they enjoyed themselves and they’re raring to go now again.”