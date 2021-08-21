Part two of Rebel treble complete as Cork power past Galway to claim minor hurling title

21 August 2021; Cork players celebrate with the cup after the 2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Cork and Galway at Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Man of the match William Buckley said they did not allow talk of a Rebel treble impact on their efforts to annex the county’s first minor title in 20 years but having achieved it with an impressive win in Thurles, it’s now down to Cork senior hurlers to complete the clean sweep for the first time since they only achieved it in 1970.

As expected they were far too strong for Galway, who won a record four in a row just last month, and they dominated the game throughout as they won their 19th title in the grade.

“We put the pressure at the back of our minds and just motored on. We knew this would be the toughest test,” said Buckley.

“We’ve been playing with each other since U-13 in development squads, everyone knows each other. We’re friends with each other off the pitch so it’s great.”

Nine different players hit the target in the opening half for Cork as their strong running and excellent use of the ball saw them build up a 0-16 to 0-7 interval lead.

The Rebels, having opted to play with the breeze, led by 0-9 to 0-4 at the first water break with both midfielders Mikey Finn and Cillian Tobin scoring along with four of the six forwards.

Galway kept in touch with a couple of frees from Rory Burke and good efforts from play from Michéal Power and wing-back Dylan Dunne.

William Buckley got his second point of the match on the resumption for Cork and corner-back Darragh O’Sullivan also scored his second point of the match to extend their lead to 0-11 to 0-4 after 18 minutes.

Power got his second point for Galway and Burke landed another free to cut the gap to five but the next five points came from a free-flowing Cork side with Diarmuid Healy shooting his third point of the half and Jack Leahy, David Cremin, Eoin O’Leary and impressive centre-back Ben O’Connor also hitting the target after another cross-field sideline out of defence from midfielder Finn.

Darren Shaughnessy became only the second Galway forward to score from play when he reduced the margin to 0-16 to 0-7 just before the break.

Jack Leahy extended Cork’s lead with a point within a minute of the restart and then Eoin O’Leary set up David Cremin and he finished low to the net to make it 1-17 to 0-7.

Two more points from Burke and one from Darren Shaughnessy reduced the deficit but Cork led by 1-19 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Leahy tacked on another couple of points and Buckley added another as Healy picked off his fourth of the night, while Power responded with a couple of points for a Galway side who relinquished their crown just 42 days since they won it, but they were beaten in too many positions to mount a serious defence of their crown against a Cork side who won all four matches this season by double digits.

Scorers - Cork: J Leahy 0-7 (3f), D Cremin 1-2, D Healy 0-4, W Buckley 0-3, M Finn 0-2 (0-1 sideline), D O’Sullivan 0-2, E O’Leary 0-1, B O’Connor 0-1, C Tobin 0-1.

Galway: R Burke 0-5 (4f), M Power 0-4, D Shaughnessy 0-2, D Dunne 0-1.

Cork: P O'Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, K Lyons, J Byrne; J Dwyer, B O’Connor, T Wilk; M Finn, C Tobin; D Healy, B Nyhan, D Cremin; W Buckley, J Leahy, E O’Leary.

Subs: A Walsh for Nyhan (half-time), R Sheahan for Wilk (45-46), for Dwyer (53), O O’Regan for Cremin (55), K Wallace for Tobin (58), T O’Connell for O’Leary (59).

Galway: D Walsh; J O’Connor, T Leen, M Tarpey; D Dunne, D Davoren, N Gill; J Ryan, C Lawless; D Shaughnessy, M Power, D Neary; J Cosgrove, R Burke, O Lohan.

Subs: M O’Connor for Ryan (36), C Whelan for Lawless (37), A Keady for Cosgrove (38), C Donoghue for Lohan (47), C Headd for Dunne (57).

Ref: C Cunning (Antrim).