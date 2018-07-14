Clare will return to Croke Park for the first time since their All-Ireland final victory over Cork in 2013 thanks to victory over Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford.

Paltry crowd turns out at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Clare book semi-final spot with facile win over Wexford

The beaten Munster finalists managed to push themselves into a commanding lead at the half-time break and despite a couple of scares in the second period, it still ran out as a routine victory.

The main positives from the victory for Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Jerry O’Connor will be the way in which key men like Tony Kelly, David McInerney and Podge Collins came into the sort of form that got Clare that All-Ireland in 2013.

Kelly in particular was monumental for Clare when the game was still very much in the balance in the first half and can be credited with contributing much to the Banner pulling away in front of a poor 10,255 attendance in Cork.

To start, it was tame. Clare, with the breeze at their backs, failed to take hold of the game and Wexford never capitalised on that.

By the end of the first quarter of an hour, there was just five scores on the board, the Banner county leading with the odd one in that five.

Between that point and the end of the half, Wexford were met with the same tenacity and style that Clare showed in the opening half of their Munster final with Cork.

Their commanding second quarter saw them head in under the Pairc Ui Chaoimh stand at half time with a 0-16 0-9 advantage.

Wexford started the second half with the first two scores to bring it back to a five-point deficit but they couldn’t maintain that early intensity until they started to introduce the replacements.

Clare still looked to be the superior side until the midway point of the half when Conor McDonald rifled to the net closing the gap.

It could have been even closer immediately after but Donal Tuohy pulled off an exceptional save from Liam Óg McGovern before his full-back David McInerney squashed the rebound attempt.

Clare needed a leader to drag them out of this poor spell, and who better than their key player all summer, John Conlon.

The full-forward provided a key outlet and had a hand in injury time scores that pulled Clare away and booked their place in the semi-final.

Wexford’s Rory O’Connor was shown a straight red card late in the game for an off the ball incident with Clare substitute Rory Hayes.

It will be a welcome return to the capital for Clare, but they will know that the odds will be stacked against them in the last four.

Scorers

Clare: P Duggan 0-7 (5f), T Kelly 0-5, S O’Donnell 0-4, J Conlon 0-3 D Reidy, P Collins 0-2 each, S Morey, C Malone, C McGrath, I Galvin 0-1 each

Wexford: R O’Connor (9f) 0-10, C McDonald 1-3, D Reck, S Murphy, L Chin, D O’Keeffe 0-1

Teams

Clare: D Tuohy; P O’Connor, D McInerney, J Browne; S Morey, C Cleary, J Shanahan; C Malone, C Galvin; P Duggan, T Kelly, D Reidy; P Collins, J Conlon, S O’Donnell. Subs: C McGrath for Kelly (blood, 26), D Fitzgerald for Galvin (58), I Galvin for Reidy (59), McGrath for Duggan (67), M O’Malley for Malone (71), R Hayes for Browne (73)

Wexford: M Fanning; D Reck, L Ryan, C Firman; P Foley, M O’Hanlon, D O’Keeffe; K Foley, S Murphy; R O’Connor, A Nolan, L McGovern; D Dunne, L Chin, C McDonald. Subs: J O’Connor for Nolan (49), H Kehoe for Foley (57), S Donohue for Foley (61), W Devereux for O’Keeffe (65)

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary)

