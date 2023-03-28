Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host Allianz NHL Division 1 final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday April 9

A general view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Colm Keys

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is to host the Allianz Division 1 hurling final between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday April 9 at 2pm.

Latest Hurling