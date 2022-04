Pádraig Fitzgerald fires Waterford U-20s as Aidan O’Connor on target for Limerick

Here’s how Wednesday night’s Munster U20HC played out.

Waterford 2-26 Kerry 1-12

Pádraig Fitzgerald fired 2-4 from play as 14-man Waterford eased into the last four at Dungarvan’s Fraher Field last night.

On 16 minutes, the Déise were reduced to 14 when Jack O Floinn caught Ronan Walsh on the head with a loose swing, but it did little to halt the host who were 1-13 to 0-4 ahead by half-time.

Scorers – Waterford: A Ryan 0-12 (0-10f); Pádraig Fitzgerald 2-4; J Booth 0-3; M Fitzgerald, S Callaghan 0-2 each; J Foley, T Flynn, C Rellis 0-1 each. Kerry: F O’Sullivan 0-7 (4f, 1 65); M Kelliher 1-0; R O’Mahony 0-2; L Crowley, C Walsh, R Walsh (f) 0-1 each.

Waterford – M Kilgannon; C Foley, R Furlong, J Ó Floinn; J Booth, M Fitzgerald, R Power; S Fitzgerald, W Beresford; A Ryan, S Callaghan, S Walsh; J Foley, Patrick Fitzgerald, Pádraig Fitzgerald. Subs: T Flynn for Patrick Fitzgerald (40), C Rellis for Callaghan (42), C Walsh for Power (47), J Fitzgerald for Furlong (55), E O’Brien for S Fitzgerald (55).

Kerry – K Molloy; R O’Mahony, A Segal, K O’Connor; D Nolan, D Moriarty, L Crowley; F O’Sullivan, C Walsh; C Keating, R Walsh, R Monahan; N Guerin, J Sheehan, S Brosnan. Subs: K Carroll for Guerin (h-t), M Kelliher for Sheehan (h-t), P O’Sullivan for Keating (38), M Clifford for Walsh (48), A O’Connor for Brosnan (54).

Ref – S Stokes (Cork).

Treaty’s six of the best

Limerick 1-25 Cork 1-19

Limerick sealed a home semi-final against Waterford with a six-point win thanks to in part to Aidan O’Connor’s 0-9 at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork started well but a seven-point burst saw the Treaty men into a lead that they would not lose.

By half-time, they were 0-16 to 0-10 ahead they remained in control after the break despite a late Jack Cahalane for Cork.

Scorers – Limerick: A O’Connor 0-9 (7f); C Coughlan 0-4 (1f); S O’Brien, J Kirby, J Sweeney, E Stokes 0-2 each; D Ó Dálaigh 1-0; J Quilty, J Sweeney, P Kirby, A English 0-1 each. Cork: B Cunningham 0-10 (7f); B O’Sullivan 0-4; J Cahalane 1-0; C Smyth, L Horgan, B Keating, E O’Leary, D Horgan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK – C Hanley Clarke; C Thomas, F O’Connor, E O’Leary; C Scully, E Hurley, C Coughlan; J Quilty, J Sweeney; E Stokes, A O’Connor, A English; S O’Brien, P Kirby, D Ó Dálaigh. Subs: P Finn for O’Leary (26-27, temporary), J Kirby for Sweeney (41), P O’Donovan for English (50), B O’Meara for Ó Dálaigh (53), P Reale for Stokes (57), B Duff for Scully (60).

CORK – B Saunderson; D O’Sullivan, K Lyons, C Smyth; E Downey, E Twomey, L Horgan; B O’Sullivan, M Mullins; D McSweeney, B Cunningham, B Keating; D Healy, J Cahalane, E O’Leary. Subs: D Hogan for Mullins (h-t), C Walsh for McSweeney (h-t), C McCarthy for Lyons (39), S Walsh for Healy (45), J Leahy for O’Leary (55).

Ref – M Kennedy (Tipperary).