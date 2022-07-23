Pádraic Maher named among Liam Cahill’s selectors as new Tipp boss finalises management team

Tipperary's Pádraic Maher, pictured here with the Liam MacCarthy Cup after the September 2016 All-Ireland SHC final win over Kilkenny, will make up part of Liam Chaill's backroom team with the county. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Cahill has named his new management team.

Having already appointed Michael Bevans as coach, the ex-Waterford boss has added three selectors including ex-player Pádraic Maher to his backroom team which will now go forward for ratification to the next County Board meeting.

Maher who was forced to prematurely end his own career due to injury earlier this year made 30 championship appearances for Tipperary winning three All Ireland senior hurling titles, six All Star awards as well as a seven county titles with his club Thurles Sarsfields where he is currently a member of the management team.

Loughmore-Castleiney’s Declan Laffan was at the helm in 2013 when the club became the first in the county to achieve a hurling-football championship double in Tipperary. He is currently manager of Laois side Clough Ballacolla. He guided them to county senior hurling success in 2020 and 2021.

Clonoulty Rossmore’s TJ Ryan has previously worked as a selector with Liam Cahill at minor, under 20 and under 21 level and was an integral part of a management team responsible for guiding Tipperary to several Munster and All Ireland titles in those grades.

Having turned down an offer to manage his native county last year Cahill’s appointment this time around was controversial.

It came in the wake of the County Board telling the incumbent boss Colm Bonnar that they had relieved him of his duties. Cahill subsequently resigned as Waterford boss before been named as Bonnar’s successor.