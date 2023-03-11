Paddy Lynam points way to victory for Longford in NHL Division 3B

8 February 2020; A general view of a Sliotar during the Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final match between DCU Dóchas Éireann and UCC at Dublin City University Sportsgrounds. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Eight points from midfielder Paddy Lynam, and some crucial saves from keeper Pat Burke, helped Longford to an eight-point victory over Lancashire at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park in this Allianz National Hurling League Division 3B clash, with the home side winning by 0-18 to 0-10.

After 12 minutes, Longford trailed by 0-4 to 0-2, but five unanswered points put the Midlanders ahead by seven points to five by the 21st minute.

Two Lynam frees, and a point each from Murray, Crossan, and Sheahan put Longford in control and they never really looked back after that and led by 0-11 to 0-05 at the interval.

However, things could have been different only for Longford keeper Pat Burke, who produced a stunning save from Shane Madden on 26 minutes, after the latter had been put through on goal by a clever David Burke pass.

Madden’s 15-yard rocket was magnificently deflected over the bar by the Longford stopper to prevent Lancashire from scoring a goal.

The English side were reduced to fourteen players around the 47th minute mark when Conor Kennedy was shown a straight red card after a clash with Longford’s Johnny Casey.

Longford then built up a ten-point cushion, before a Lancashire late rally reduced the deficit back to just six points, with Shane Madden scoring three points and Darragh Carroll firing over a point.

However, a brace of points from Cathal Mullane in stoppage time sealed the two points for Longford and their second win on the bounce.

Scorers – Longford: P Lynam (0-08, 6F), R Murray (0-4), C Mullane (0-03), D Crossan, R Sheahan, C Flynn (all 0-01 each). Lancashire: S Madden (0-06, 2F), D Burke (0-02, 1F), E Kearns (0-01), D Carroll (0-01).

Longford: P Burke 9, J Casey 7, K Murray 7, D Regan 7, A Quinn 8, E Allen 7, I Dolan 7, C Flynn 7, P Lynam 8, R Murray 7, D Buckley 6, R Maher 7, C Mullane 7, E Tully 7, R Sheahan 7. Subs: D Crossan 7 for Buckley (8 minutes), M Hawes 6 for Regan (55 minutes), L Browne 6 for Sheahan (59 minutes), F Dolan 6 for Maher (68 minutes).

Lancashire: P Coates 6, L Burns 6, P Mallon 7, C McCormick 6, C Kenny 6, S Nugent 7, A Moran 6, D Carroll 6, F Henry 6, D Duffy 6, E Kelly 6, D Burke 6, S Madden 8, C Kennedy 5, E Kearns 6. Subs: S Grace 6 for Duffy (half-time), B Slattery 6 for Morgan (45 minutes), P Heffernan 6 for Henry (55 minutes), F Murphy 6 for Burns, & P Shine 6 for Kenny (both 56 minutes).