Tipperary hurlers have suffered a devastating triple-whammy of injuries, deflating some of the early optimism that has greeted their flying Allianz League start under new boss Liam Cahill.

The most serious injury is a cruciate ligament rupture that has ended Paddy Cadell’s season, but Cathal Barrett is also set to miss the start of Tipp’s championship campaign with a shoulder blade fracture.

Barrett, an All Star corner-back in the All-Ireland winning years of 2016 and ’19, is facing a 10-12 week lay-off before he can recommence on-field activity, placing a major question mark over his readiness for a Munster SHC round-robin campaign that opens away to Clare on April 23.

Compounding Cahill’s casualty woes, Brian O’Meara has suffered a groin injury that could keep him out of full training until early April.

Tipperary have opened their NHL campaign with victories over Laois and arch-rivals Kilkenny, but the aforementioned trio won’t be playing any part in their three remaining Division 1 Group B encounters.

Tipperary GAA today posted the following injury update: “Paddy Cadell suffered a pivot shift injury to his left knee while playing against Kilkenny in the Allianz Hurling League round two game in UPMC Nowlan Park.

"On examination it has been confirmed that Paddy has suffered a cruciate ligament tear and will now miss the remainder of the 2023 inter-county season

“Cathal Barrett collided with one of his own players during the same fixture, which has resulted in an undisplaced fracture to the scapula.

"Cathal will be required to keep his arm in a sling for the next three weeks and at that point he should be able to commence his rehabilitation work. At this point it is expected that Cathal should be in a position to recommence some on-field activity in 10 to 12 weeks.

“Niall O’Meara underwent a scan earlier this week following an injury to his groin picked up in a recent training session. Examination confirmed a tear of the adductor origin.

"Niall will commence his rehabilitation and at this point it is hopeful that Niall can commence full training again in six to seven weeks.”