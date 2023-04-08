| 12.2°C Dublin

Paddy Boland hat-trick helps Carlow to opening McDonagh Cup win over Kildare

Carlow 5-23 Kildare 0-19

A general view of Netwatch Cullen Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile Expand

Paddy Boland scored a hat-trick of goals in the opening 26 minutes as Carlow opened their McDonagh Cup campaign with a convincing victory over Kildare at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Kildare played a league final against Offaly only six days ago and that perhaps showed against a Carlow side who last played a competitive game three weeks ago but really there was no excusing their lacklustre first half display.

