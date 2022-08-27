| 7.5°C Dublin

Others can do the All-Ireland double – why not Tipperary?

It’s 57 years since Tipp put back-to-back titles together while Kilkenny, Cork, Galway and Limerick have all managed it

John McGrath of Tipperary is tackled by Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny during the 2019 All-Ireland final. Credit: Sportsfile Expand
Michael Walsh of Kilkenny runs out from the goal-line during the 1993 Leinster SHC final. Credit: Sportsfile Expand

Martin Breheny

We are halfway through our ranking of the All-Ireland hurling champions for the past 50 years. The series will continue next week, concluding on Saturday when we pit the top two against each other to decide who are the supreme Champions of Champions.

As a starting point, teams that won more than one title in a short space of time were classed as one unit – as is in Kilkenny 2006-2015, who won eight of 10 All-Irelands.

