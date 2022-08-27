Others can do the All-Ireland double – why not Tipperary?

We are halfway through our ranking of the All-Ireland hurling champions for the past 50 years. The series will continue next week, concluding on Saturday when we pit the top two against each other to decide who are the supreme Champions of Champions.

As a starting point, teams that won more than one title in a short space of time were classed as one unit – as is in Kilkenny 2006-2015, who won eight of 10 All-Irelands.

Obviously, there were changes in the squad over that period, but since they never went more than two years without an All-Ireland, it’s impossible to separate them.

In all, 22 different squads won All-Irelands over the last 50 years. We’re ranking them in reverse order.

Today, we slot Tipperary 2016-2019 and Kilkenny 1992-’93 into 12th and 11th places respectively.

22. Clare 2013

21. Limerick 1973

20. Tipperary 2001

19. Wexford 1996

18. Galway 2017

17. Tipperary 2010

16. Galway 1980

15. Offaly 1994-’98

14. Tipperary 1989-’91

13. Offaly 1981-’85

12. Tipperary 2016-’19

11. Kilkenny 1992-’93

Still to be ranked: Kilkenny 1972-’74-’75; Cork 1976-’77-’78; Kilkenny 1979-1982-’83; Cork 1984-’86-’90; Galway 1987-’88; Clare 1995-’97; Cork 1999-2004-’05; Kilkenny 2000-’02-’03; Kilkenny 2006-2015; Limerick 2018-2022.



12. TIPPERARY 2016-2019

Eamon O’Shea’s sign-off as Tipperary manager immediately after the defeat by Galway in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final captured both the disappointment and reality of a cracking contest.

“High-level sport is a beautiful thing but it’s a brutal thing. It’s both at the same time. And that’s the essence of what happened today,” he said.

He had just seen his side lose by a point, beaten by two late scores after Noel McGrath had put Tipperary ahead in the 70th minute. As if to underline how evenly matched the sides were, they were level ten times before Joe Canning’s vision released sub Shane Moloney, and he fired over the winner.

After three seasons, O’Shea’s time with Tipperary was over, although he did return as part of Liam Sheedy’s backroom team four years later. Losing the semi-final so narrowly in 2015 was very disappointing, coming just 11 months after Hawk-Eye called ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer’s long-range free wide in the closing seconds of the 2014 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.

It set up a replay which, as they tend to do, the Cats won. Tipp wanted another shot at Kilkenny but Galway intervened in 2015 with the narrow semi-final win.

Tipp then watched Galway deliver another flat performance when losing to Kilkenny in the final. That added to their frustration. As they showed in 2009, when they pushed Kilkenny all the way, and in 2010-’16-’19, when they beat them by large margins, their neighbours bring the best out in them in finals.

Would it have happened in 2015? Perhaps, but Tipp didn’t get the chance to test it. Despite that, O’Shea had a positive prediction as he left the dressing room for the last time.

“We had nine players who won their first Munster final this year. They’re the story and they’re going to be over the next number of years. I think a better manager will come in and get that point or two (that eluded them in 2014 and 2015). You can’t wallow in this,” he said.

A year later, Michael Ryan led Tipperary to All-Ireland glory. The points to which O’Shea referred were found in the semi-final when they beat Galway by one point after yet another of those incredibly close contests that characterise modern-day rivalry between the counties.

The pendulum swung back Galway’s way in the 2017 semi-final, Canning shooting the stoppage-time winner which ended Tipp’s ambitions to retain the All-Ireland title for the first time since 1964-’65.

Winning the double is never easy, but it remains a major source of frustration in Tipperary that they have failed in seven attempts in the last 50 years.

Kilkenny managed it six times in the same period, which also building a three- and four-timer. Cork won two doubles and a treble, Limerick completed the treble this year, while Galway did the double in 1987-’88.

Tipperary certainly looked to be in a good position to accumulate further riches when they beat Kilkenny (2-29 to 2-20) in the 2016 final.

It was an extraordinary last half hour, which Tipperary won by 2-14 to 1-6.

That period started with Kilkenny two points clear and ended with Tipperary ahead by nine. Séamus Callanan, ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and John McGrath scored 2-15 from play between them, quite a haul against any defence, let alone Kilkenny’s usually

well-structured set-up.

Remarkably, Tipperary did it against Kilkenny again in 2019, turning a five-point deficit after 20 minutes into a 3-25 to 0-20 win.

A 19-point turnaround against Kilkenny was quite a feat, even if Tipp had an extra man for the entire second half after Richie Hogan was sent off just before half-time. Tipp outscored their struggling rivals by 3-22 to 0-12 over the last 50 minutes. It’s a scoreline rarely associated with Kilkenny.

Even allowing for Limerick’s menacing presence, hopes were high in Tipperary that this really could be the start of a special era.

“I think at the moment in this Tipperary squad, we have some of the best players that ever wore the blue-and-gold jersey,” said manager Liam Sheedy.

Perhaps, but retaining the All-Ireland title proved well beyond them, too. In fact, the last three seasons have been very disappointing for Tipperary, who won only two of 10 championship games and none of their last six.

Nothing can ever take away from an All-Ireland success but how a team performs over subsequent seasons influences where they stand by comparison with other champions.

Tipperary 2016-2019 lose marks on that front.

FACT: Tipperary beat Kilkenny in the 2010-’16-’19 All-Ireland finals by an average of 10.3 points and by a combined score of 9-71 to 3-58.

11. KILKENNY 1992-’93

On a league table of motivation techniques, it’s fair to assume it wouldn’t be in Champions League territory.

A selector approaches a 19-year-old just before he makes his senior championship debut and informs him of the consequences of a bad start.

“If you don’t get stuck in, you’ll be off after 20 minutes. Remember that now.”

The recipient of the stark warning was one DJ Carey, the boy wonder from Gowran, who was eagerly looking forward to stepping into the big time as a Kilkenny player in the 1990 Leinster Championship.

“Maybe the selector was trying to tell me in his own sweet way that the championship was different.

“He was right. The only miscalculation he made was that I lasted 27, rather than 20 minutes before being replaced by Lester Ryan. Whether than was down to me not getting ‘stuck in’ or not, I don’t know. I did what I could, but nothing went my way. The whole day passed me by in a blur,” wrote Carey in his autobiography.

He wasn’t the only Kilkenny player who struggled to make any impact against a powerful Offaly team that were 12 points ahead at half-time and won by 16.

It was a difficult time for Kilkenny hurling. They hadn’t beaten Offaly in the Leinster Championship since 1987 and, on the evidence of the 1990 result, there wasn’t much room for optimism.

Still, encouraging things were happening away from the senior side. The U-21s – with Carey, Charlie Carter, Pat O’Neill, Adrian Ronan and Jamesie Brennan as leading figures – went on to win the All-Ireland U-21 title. So, too, did the juniors, which had Michael Walsh, Liam Simpson and Carter aboard.

The minors made it a treble with a team which included PJ Delaney, Philip Larkin and Andy Comerford.

By the start of 1991, the mood had altered in Kilkenny. Ollie Walsh, who had managed the juniors to All-Ireland success, had taken over as senior manager and a new era was under way.

Over the next three seasons, Kilkenny lost only one championship game – the 1991 All-Ireland final v Tipperary – and the double had been secured for the sixth time.

They lost the 1991 final by four points, Tipperary’s goal coming off a deflected free by Michael Cleary. It was a lucky break for Tipperary, with even Nicky English admitting that the free was a harsh call against Kilkenny.

It was Kilkenny’s last championship defeat until losing to Offaly in the 1994 Leinster semi-final.

Their win over Cork in the 1992 All-Ireland final was a textbook example of how to play against the wind and rain. Cork had the elements behind them in the first half, but were unable to rack up the scores required to insulate them against the inevitable second-half barrage.

It was a day that Carey’s instincts proved crucial when Kilkenny were awarded a first-half penalty, which he lashed to the net.

“I’d usually aim for a spot about a foot or 18 inches below the bar on the basis that’s the most difficult part of the goal to protect. But with the wind blowing hard into my face that day, I decided to go low. I drilled the shot low, skidding the ball off the wet surface and it whizzed into the net. In the conditions we had that day, a goal was, in a way, worth more than three points,” he said.

Cork’s three-point interval lead was never going to be enough and Kilkenny controlled the second half to run out four-point winners.

A year later, they had five points to spare against Galway, who didn’t come close to replicating the form which enabled them to beat Tipperary in the semi-final.

Kilkenny had come close to elimination in the Leinster final, when they trailed Wexford by four points after 63 minutes. Kilkenny’s response was ferocious. They scored four points from there on to earn a replay, which they won easily.

Any team that retains the All-Ireland title deserves a high ranking, but by comparison with other double-winners, Kilkenny 1992-’93 are at the lower end as it wasn’t by any means a golden era in terms of overall standards.

Still, they succeeded where many other champions failed.

FACT: In between their All-Ireland wins in 1992 and 1993, Kilkenny were relegated to Division 2. Their fate was sealed in the final round when they lost by a point to Down in Nowlan Park, despite having most of their All-Ireland-winning squad in action.