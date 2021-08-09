O’Sullivan hails Rebel resolve as ‘underdogs’ prepare to bite back

They may bring garlic, they may bring fire, they may bring kryptonite to the final now against champions deemed as unbeatable as gravity, but it is wild pace that gives Cork a candle of hope now.

Only their carelessness turned this into an epic that ran deep into the evening, those jet-heeled legs carrying them through a needless commotion in the end against Kilkenny men running, palpably, on empty.

Maybe that’s what happens when you lose your feel for this place. You start snatching glances over your shoulder. You idle and equivocate. Cork’s last All-Ireland final appearance was 2013 and it’s a gaping 16 years since they last left town with Liam in their possession. They’ve become achingly familiar with the spite of easy caricature since, with being seen as an ornate but shallow team, one cursed with brittle rib-cages.

When Tim O’Mahony came striding almost languidly out from the Hill end with 74 minutes on the clock, bouncing that sliotar as he ran in what almost looked an act of conceit, the Newtownshandrum man was messing with the wrong people.

Pádraig Walsh forced the turnover and, within seconds, Adrian Mullen had the net dancing behind Patrick Collins. Up in the press-box, we duly declared the Rebels cleaned and anointed. On the basis of all we thought we knew of them, extra-time would surely be a step too far.

But did we really know them at all?

Diarmuid ‘The Rock’ O’Sullivan comes to the media auditorium and, with the utmost politeness, indicates that we didn’t. O’Mahony’s aberration was just the kind of collateral damage to be expected now and again, he says, of a team sticking to its convictions.

“Yeah, but that’s the way we play the game,” he says. “We will accept mistakes because in the game we try to play, no doubt there will be mistakes. We, as a management team, are quite willing to accept them, once they are happy to play the game they want to play.

“It’s their game, it’s not our game. Mistakes happen. Tim put it to bed before he got to the dressing-room, then came back out and had an incredible 20 minutes after that.

“The mistake didn’t trouble him, it didn’t trouble our team. That was the important factor. Before it might have, but this team is different.”

Working through the lines against an aggressive press has given them nosebleeds in the past and, in this single, chaotic moment, it seemed to threaten ruin now. But that’s when we saw a Cork team as we haven’t seen them in some time.

“Yeah and it’s not something that we have done,” stressed O’Sullivan. “The lads have taken control of all these little scenarios and all these little points that are important to win games.

“Yes it was a sucker-punch, but once we got to the dressing-room the players took control of the situation.

“We’ve asked them to be different over the last 12 or 18 months. We took the winter to prepare and talk about that resolve and our strength in depth. So it’s down to what’s inside the dressing-room, it’s that heart, that willingness and that want and any person who wants to climb Everest has to go through it.”

That it should never have come to this is, maybe, immaterial now.

The spike of pace Cork got from their bench in the second period of normal time, specifically through a rampant Kieran Kingston and Alan Cadogan, allowing Jack O’Connor to be re-sited at half-forward, took this game away from Kilkenny in a way that should have been conclusive.

Cork were six points up with seven minutes remaining, precisely the scenario they’d managed to spurn at this same juncture against Limerick in 2018. This time an O’Connor point was all they added in regular time, the previously peerless Patrick Horgan spilling his first wide of the day from a ’65 that would have sealed it.

And so, Mullen’s venomously taken goal suddenly bequeathed the game a status it scarcely merited.



Cork-Kilkenny is a rivalry swaddled in history, but distant history now. Their last truly epic championship collision was maybe the ’06 All-Ireland final, a game in which Kilkenny stopped Cork’s three-in-a-row charge and, in doing so, thieved the air out of any notion that Brian Cody’s magic had run dry.

Fifteen years later, the apples of Cody’s creed were still on show here, his team endlessly resilient, even in the face of mounting evidence that they were being burnt for legs.

Billy Ryan, Eoin Cody and, eventually, Mullen all had storming games here while Pádraig Walsh was, at times, imperious. But Cork’s congestion of goal chances always seemed ominous, albeit drawing no blood until O’Connor’s Hill end rasper halfway through extra-time that buried a stake in Kilkenny hearts. Critically, Cork got 0-11 off their bench; Kilkenny just Richie Hogan’s 0-1.

As a player, O’Sullivan seldom hurled like a man who recognised the status of underdog and you can tell he won’t be changing in the next fortnight.

“Underdogs?” he sighed, raising an eyebrow for theatrical effect. “If you had to listen to the television and everything written and said today lads, Limerick’s name is already etched on the cup. Where do we go from there?

“They’re the greatest team that have played the game over the last number of years, so we’ll just come up, see how we can get on and we’ll throw what we can at them.”