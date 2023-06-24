‘Only for two or three saves we’d have been in even bigger trouble’ – Liam Cahill on Tipp’s championship exit

“We just just didn’t spark at all today and seemed to be labouring right through the game,” Cahill said soon after the defeat by Galway.

“We gave ourselves a chance with seven, eight minutes to go and got it back to a point, but continued to make unforced errors and even that aside, we were still lucky I suppose that there was even a point in it with eight minutes to go. Only for two or three great saves we’d have been in even bigger trouble, so all in all it’s a really disappointing day.”

He didn’t see any advance signs of a drop-off in performance.

“The lads in fairness to them had prepared really well, they looked really sharp on Thursday night and we did very little from the Offaly game. Look, I just don’t know - it’s so disappointing for the players and the effort they put in. But when you take over a team at any grade at any level you become emotionally involved and emotions are high here now.

“I’m disappointed personally to say the least, but disappointed for everybody involved in the setup. Never mind getting beaten, but when you get beaten not firing the way you know you’re capable of, it makes all that bit harder to swallow.”

He said he expected criticism to follow. “We’ll go back and do what all Tipperary people do, we’ll put ourselves down and take the criticism that will come. We know that criticism will come, that’s part and parcel of being involved in a setup like Tipperary and we'll go back to the grindstone, myself and the lads in the management team and we’ll make changes. We will have to go about putting our own stamp on this.

“I suppose we've done reasonably OK to date getting to the quarter-final of the championship. But I’ll be rigorously going through the club championship this year to definitely freshen up the panel for next year, and definitely look at the young talent that’s out there to try and bring them into an environment that has the culture required to play for Tipperary, and hopefully deliver silverware in time.”

In his first year as manager Cahill has taken the county to an All-Ireland quarter final a year after they failed to win a game in the Munster round robin. But the competitor in him will be hurting, knowing that for all their progress they had more to give.