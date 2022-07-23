Every player has a memory, a story, about Brian Cody. For me, the abiding image of his 24 years in charge will be him standing in the middle of Nowlan Park, whistle tucked away in his pocket, as those of us in the Kilkenny squad went to war with each other.

As we played away around Cody, you’d hear him bellowing every so often, reminding us how this was all getting us ready for the big days: “We experience everything on this pitch we’re going to face,” he’d say. “And then you’ll be ready.”

If someone got busted and was lying on the ground, he’d roar at the doctor and the physio to get him off the pitch, to get another fella on. That was the mentality. He instilled a level of resilience.

With Cody, it’s been said about the lack of communication at times, and it’s true, but I like to think he was trying to test your mettle – to see if you had the resilience and drive. If that meant you getting thick with him, trying to prove him wrong, that was his way of getting the best out of you.

It was sink or swim, but he wanted you to find your way, to survive, and by doing all that in Nowlan Park under his watchful eye, you were ready to go to war in the bigger cauldrons of championship hurling.

Now that he’s walking away, it’ll be such a hard act to follow.

What made him special as a manager? It was his ability to connect with people. We live in a world where the younger generation are reared on social media and to think someone like him, who came into the job in 1998, still manages to motivate and connect with young lads, despite his years, speaks volumes.

The astonishing thing was his absolute enthusiasm to go at it – year after year after year. I can say with my hand on heart: I don’t see myself doing that.

As much as you love working with a group, going hurling three or four nights a week, there’s such a demand to it. I’ve had a little experience as an inter-county manager and it’s heavy, heavy lifting. He was always able to manage various types while sticking to his core principles: hard work and absolute, unflinching belief in Kilkenny players. Spirit and standards were everything to him.

Read More

When you see the picture taken after the All-Ireland semi-final against Clare – Cody with two guys in their early 20s who have big, smiley heads on them – it illustrates how a guy of his vintage could trigger their enthusiasm.

His contribution to the game, and the county as a whole, runs so deep. One of my most striking memories was going into schools on the Tuesday or Wednesday after the All-Ireland and visiting retired nuns in a home adjacent to De La Salle, where Cody was teaching. To see the kick they got out of Cody coming in showed me how powerful an effect he had on people.

As a player, you have a different mindset. You look at it from your individual perspective. I had my ups and downs, there were times I got on the wrong side of him, but looking back I realise he was doing it because he felt it was the best thing to do – wanting you to be the best you can be.

It’s only now, having managed a few teams, that I understand fully where he was coming from. He was also helpful to me in difficult times personally. He’d look out for you. The beauty of it was: none of us would ever know the ways he was looking out for others. If he dealt with something I was going through, you were damn sure nobody else knew about it.

I came to understand that in recent years. Until Eoin Larkin wrote his book, I wouldn’t have known he dealt with depression, but that spoke to how good Cody was at looking after players.

He was confidential in dealing with things, his actions always angled towards getting the best out of you and making sure you were in the right place.

Yes, at times you’d get frustrated, but there was method to his madness. He’d leave you to figure things out for yourself and that was the challenge.

He loved the group mentality and tried to instil that if we wanted something bad enough, then this was how to go about getting it. Kilkenny’s effort this year typified that. To think he was within two scores of winning an All-Ireland last Sunday just rubber-stamps his career.

To me, Cody will always be the guy who allowed me to live my dream as an inter-county hurler and for that, I’ll always be indebted to him. I was someone who never played through underage but he saw something in me, giving me the opportunities.

He showed loyalty at times when others didn’t see it. He facilitated us to wear the black and amber jersey and to follow in the footsteps of the greats of the past. He’s a standalone great of the game with an incredible legacy that will never be equalled, let alone surpassed.

Go raibh míle maith agat, Brian.