One image of Brian Cody sticks out after 24 years – standing in Nowlan Park, getting us ready for war

Eddie Brennan

Eddie Brennan won eight All-Ireland titles under Brian Cody. Image credit: Sportsfile. Expand

Every player has a memory, a story, about Brian Cody. For me, the abiding image of his 24 years in charge will be him standing in the middle of Nowlan Park, whistle tucked away in his pocket, as those of us in the Kilkenny squad went to war with each other.

As we played away around Cody, you’d hear him bellowing every so often, reminding us how this was all getting us ready for the big days: “We experience everything on this pitch we’re going to face,” he’d say. “And then you’ll be ready.”

