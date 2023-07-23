‘Once we get into that flow, it takes some team to stop us’ – Limerick star Barry Nash on All-Ireland triumph

Limerick’s historic feat in joining the select band of four-in-a-row hurling champions has yet to sink in for Barry Nash, but the All-Star defender reckons it takes "some team to stop us" once they get into their full flow.

John Kiely's champions emulated the ground-breaking achievement of the 1940s Cork team and Brian Cody’s late noughties Kilkenny crew by landing their fourth consecutive All-Ireland SHC crown in Croke Park today.

And the staggering evidence of their latest second-half masterclass – they outscored Kilkenny by 0-21 to 1-6 after the break – suggests that this Limerick team isn't remotely finished just yet.

Nash, their back-to-back All-Star corner-back, described this latest nine-point triumph as a “sweet feeling” even as he struggled to compute what exactly in means for the group.

“I suppose when we look back on our career, once we finish up, I think that’s when you can really look back and you’re up there with one of the greatest teams that’s ever played the game, in that Kilkenny team in the 2000s,” he explained.

“But look, every year we come into play a new Munster championship, we just think of the next game. Every game we want to win; we want to improve; we want to get better as a team.

“Like Ciano (Cian Lynch) said in his speech there, it’s not just a group, it’s not just a team, it’s a family. And I know it sounds a bit cliched, but that’s exactly what it is. We’ve phenomenal men in that dressing-room – and women as well.”

Kilkenny had pushed Limerick all the way in last year’s decider, eventually falling two points shy. Here, backed by the wind on a dank day borrowed from March, they tore into the champions from the off, constructing a six-point lead inside the opening half-hour.

“Intensity was through the roof, but sure we knew that coming into the game. Kilkenny are a phenomenal team,” Nash acknowledged.

“We’ve had some tremendous battles with them over the years, going right back into our early career. And we knew what was coming today, those guys are phenomenal hurlers and I think they don’t get the credit that they deserve, they’re an unbelievable team.”

Replicating the narrative of their semi-final against Galway, Limerick steadied in a pivotal period late in the first half, landing four of the last five points to trail by 1-9 to 0-9 at the break.

Their second half response left observers wondering if Kiely's history-makers had ever produced a better 35 minutes. It bore comparison with the second half comeback against Tipperary in the 2021 Munster final and their remarkable first half against Cork in the All-Ireland decider of the same year.

“Look, we’re cool, calm and collected. We’re a very composed team,” Nash pointed out.

“I suppose we didn’t really get into much of a flow in the first half, but I know the men that were on the field with us there today, and the boys who came off the bench. And I know what we can do, those guys – you could see it in the second half, there were scores going over from everywhere. Once we get into that flow, into that rhythm, it takes some team to stop us.”