On the periphery: The Liam MacCarthy contenders left with plenty to think about

When Limerick beat Waterford in the Munster final, few predicted that they would meet again in the All-Ireland final.

Limerick were well-fancied, but with Kilkenny, Tipperary, Galway and Clare still in the race, there was a widespread feeling that the Déise would be squeezed out.

Not so. They beat Clare and Kilkenny, while Limerick ousted Galway, who had eliminated Tipperary. Now, as Limerick and Waterford work on preparations for the final, the other eight are assessing their championship campaigns and the wider impact of the split season. Here are their report cards.

Clare

Losing two championship games by a total of 19 points looks bad, even if the defeats were delivered by the All-Ireland finalists.

It shows the amount of work Brian Lohan and his squad are facing next year. The over-reliance on Tony Kelly was underlined by the dramatic drop in efficiency levels when an ankle injury restricted his impact against Waterford in the All-Ireland quarter-final.

On the positive side, Clare won four and drew one of five league games last spring and would have benefited from knockout action.

Rating: 5

Cork

New management, same story. Two wins from five league games didn't do much for confidence levels and that carried into the championship where they lost to Waterford and Tipperary.

The most worrying aspect from a Cork perspective was the lack of discernible signs of improvement from previous years.

They appear to be stuck on a plateau with quite a few looking down on them from higher ground. Defensive instability remains a major problem which has gone unsolved for several years.

Rating: 4

Dublin

However skilfully the gloss is applied, it cannot hide the reality that Dublin are in decline. The brave, if ultimately failed, comeback against Kilkenny, will be put forward as a hopeful sign, but the wider landscape is much less encouraging. Facts don't lie and the stark truth about Dublin over the last four championships is that they won only five games (Laois twice, Offaly, Galway and Carlow).

Galway apart, the others are ranked beneath them so it's not much to show for five years' work. Their only wins in this year's league were against Carlow and Laois.

Rating: 3

Galway

Shane O'Neill will have a long rethink after his first season. Appointed quite late last year, he had little choice but to remain with the same basic panel framework.

The disrupted season was always going to be difficult for a new manager, especially one elevated to the county scene for the first time, so O'Neill's vision for Galway won't become fully apparent until next season.

He needs to show a ruthless side. Quite a few of the All-Ireland-winning side have lost the edge that made them so sharp in 2017 and are unlikely to regain it. O'Neill will be looking to the supply lines from several successful minor teams.

Rating: 5

Kilkenny

Spoilt Kilkenny supporters will regard the season as a failure because Liam MacCarthy isn't returning to Nowlan Park, but they need a dose of perspective.

Making comparisons with the glory era (2000-2015) is futile because that was a special time in the county's history and is unlikely to ever be repeated. The modern-day reality is that Kilkenny are among the pack, always in with a chance of winning the All-Ireland, but certainly not guaranteed as appeared to be the case for so long. Unlike at least seven others (eight if Limerick beat Waterford in the All-Ireland final), Kilkenny have silverware to show for their efforts this year.

Rating: 7

Laois

It's all relative so (hence 6 rating which is higher than most others), as a traditionally lower-ranked county, Laois have to be judged on different criteria to the other nine Liam MacCarthy Cup contenders.

On that basis, surviving in Division 1 and coming so close (one point) to Clare in the qualifiers was encouraging. Remaining in the top flight was crucial as it's only by playing the stronger sides that they can continue to build. The departure of Eddie Brennan is a setback, the impact of which won't be fully known until next year.

Rating: 6

Tipperary

The target was to retain the All-Ireland title for the first time since 1965. Having come nowhere close to achieving that, they will regard their season as a failure.

Losing to Limerick wasn't a big surprise, but the extent of the disparity in performance was worrying for Liam Sheedy. They did better against Galway, but were let down by indiscipline when Cathal Barrett was sent off at a crucial stage.

The qualifier win over Cork was the only uplift in a poor season which yielded only two wins in the league last spring.

Rating: 4

Wexford

It wasn't so much the defeats by Galway and Clare that raised questions about where Wexford are, but rather the manner of them. They scored 0-17 in both games, which is well below winning totals nowadays and were easily overcome by opposition who didn't have to do anything special to advance.

Wexford had a good league before it was disrupted by Covid but, for whatever reason, they failed to establish any momentum when the season resumed in October.

The championship was a total flop but they deserve the benefit of doubt as it was out of line with the early season and previous years.

Rating: 4