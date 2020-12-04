| -0.4°C Dublin

On the periphery: The Liam MacCarthy contenders left with plenty to think about

Ruthless streak: Galway manager Shane O&rsquo;Neill needs to tap into the county&rsquo;s supply lines to rejuvenate his squad for next year. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Martin Breheny

When Limerick beat Waterford in the Munster final, few predicted that they would meet again in the All-Ireland final.

Limerick were well-fancied, but with Kilkenny, Tipperary, Galway and Clare still in the race, there was a widespread feeling that the Déise would be squeezed out.

Not so. They beat Clare and Kilkenny, while Limerick ousted Galway, who had eliminated Tipperary. Now, as Limerick and Waterford work on preparations for the final, the other eight are assessing their championship campaigns and the wider impact of the split season. Here are their report cards.

