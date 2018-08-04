Cork will return to the U21 All-Ireland hurling final for the first time since 1998 after a comprehensive victory over Wexford at Nowlan Park this afternoon.

O'Mahony stars as Cork stroll to victory over Wexford to reach U21 All-Ireland final

Two goals from Tim O'Mahony helped the Rebels to a 22-point victory over the Slaneysiders in ideal conditions in Kilkenny.

Senior hurlers Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Shane Kingston and Robbie O'Flynn were among the panel for Cork having been on the losing side of the senior squad's All-Ireland semi-final in Croke Park last weekend.

O'Mahony's two goals early in the first half set the tone for the rest of the game as Wexford rarely looked like threatening Cork's dominance.

Declan Dalton scored six of his eight points from frees and kept the scoreboard ticking over for his side, but was stretchered off the field in the second half with an apparent knee injury.

Cork will play the winners of Galway and Tipperary's semi-final clash in Cusack Park next Wednesday, with the final due to take place on the last weekend in August.

Scorers for Cork: D Dalton 0-8 (6f), T O’Mahony 2-2, S Kingston, C Cahalane and J O’Connor 0-4 each, L Healy 1-1, A Myers 0-2 (2f), C O’Leary 0-1.

Scorers for Wexford: S Casey 0-6 (3f, 1 s/l), D Reck, A Maddock and R White 0-2 each, C Hearne 0-1.

CORK: Ger Collins; David Lowney, Eoghan Murphy, Niall O'Leary; John Cashman, Ger Mellerick, Billy Hennessy; Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon; Robbie O'Flynn, Declan Dalton, Shane Kingston; Liam Healy, Tim O'Mahony, Jack O'Connor.

Subs: Conor Cahalane for Mellerick (36), Aaron Myers for Dalton (52), Daire Connery for Fitzgibbon (55), Chris O'Leary for Kingston (59), Conor O'Callaghan for Coleman (60).

WEXFORD: Jack Cushe; Shane Reck, Darren Byrne, Eoin Molloy; Conor Firman, Ian Carthy, Rowan White; Aaron Maddock, Garry Molloy; Oisin Foley, Damien Reck, Liam Stafford; Mikey Dwyer, Rory Higgins, Seamus Casey.

Subs: Stephen O'Gorman for S Reck (25), Darren Codd for Stafford (HT), Conor Hearne for Foley (HT), Eoin Kelly for Higgins (41), Jody Donohoe for Byrne (46).

REFEREE: Alan Kelly (Galway).

Online Editors