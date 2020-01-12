Oisín Kelly grabbed a dramatic winner for Offaly in the fifth minute of injury time at a sun-kissed Páirc Tailteann to hand Michael Fennelly some silverware in what could be a special week for the Faithful boss.

Oisín Kelly grabs late winner for Offaly as Michael Fennelly picks up silverware in start to busy week

When Brian Duignan fired a 63rd-minute goal – a minute after being introduced – it looked like Offaly would coast to Kehoe Cup success when leading by five points but Antrim ensured a grandstand finish.

Daniel McCloskey's 73rd-minute goal levelled affairs but Kelly came up trumps two minutes later to hand Fennelly an early boost in his Offaly tenure with a rare trophy having suffered tough times in recent years.

It begins a busy few days for Fennelly as he will be hoping to captain Ballyhale Shamrocks to back-to-back All-Ireland club SHC titles next Sunday in Croke Park when he comes up against Offaly coach and Borris-Ileigh manager Johnny Kelly.

It was a lively affair considering the time of the year and Offaly were quick out of the blocks as they raced into a 0-4 to nil lead after 12 minutes with Liam Langton accurate from placed balls.

Neil McManus hit Antrim's opening score in the 14th minute from a placed ball as Darren Gleeson's men settled into their stride with three points in succession as Keelan Molloy began to pull the strings in the middle of the park.

Offaly threatened to pull away again when opening a 0-6 to 0-3 lead midway through the half with Peter Geraghty effective from a deep role at centre-forward but McManus and Molloy kept Antrim ticking over at the other end.

While Offaly looked the more threatening up front and made greater inroads on goal, Geraghty and McManus traded scores to leave just two in it at the break with Offaly leading 0-9 to 0-7.

Duignan looked to have secured the honours for Offaly when firing to the net but McCloskey ensured a grandstand finish before Kelly saved Offaly'a bacon.

SCORERS – Offaly: L Langton 0-4 (3f, 0-1 '65), P Geraghty 0-2, L Fox 0-2, O Kelly 0-2, S Kinsella 0-2. S Cleary 0-2, D Nally 0-2 (1f), B Duignan 1-0

Antrim: N McManus 0-9 (6f, 0-1 '65), K Molloy 0-5, D McCloskey 1-0, N McKenna 0-1,

OFFALY – J Dempsey; M Cleary, D Egan, P Delaney; B Watkins, B Conneely, D Doughan; B Murphy, L Fox; S Kinsellas, P Geraghty, O Kelly; L Langton, S Cleary, T Geraghty.

Subs: D King for Conneely (blood sub 17), Conneely for King (19), King for Watkins inj (half-time), D Nally for Murphy (49), P Kinsella for S Cleary (52), B Duignan for P Geraghty (62), K Dunne for Fox (66), J Sampson for Kinsella (69), R Ravenhill for Langton (71)

ANTRIM – R Elliott; P Duffin, M Donnelly, S Rooney; E Campbell, G Walsh, C Boyd; K Molloy, N McKeague; M Bradley, N McManus, J McNaughton; N McKenna, D Nugent, A Delargy.

Subs: C Johnston for McKeague and R Molloy for Delargy (both 43), A O'Brien for Boyd and R McCambridge for Bradley (both 46), D McCloskey for McKenna (54), C McHugh for Rooney (68).

REF – J McGrath (Westmeath)

