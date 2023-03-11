Offaly’s NHL Division 2A winning streak continues with victory over Carlow

Offaly maintained their 100% record with a convincing win over Carlow in O'Connor Park on Saturday afternoon.

They gave a professional, efficient and competent performance to beat a side who have inflicted their share of hardship on them in recent years.

A Carlow win in Tullamore last year put Offaly out of the Joe McDonagh Cup and was at least partly responsible for the County Board deciding to appoint new management.

Portumna man Johnny Kelly will be happy with the way things have been ticking along so far and they never really looked like losing here.

They were never fully comfortable but they always had enough of a margin to keep Carlow at arms length and rule them out of the promotion battle.

Carlow were competitive in the first half but Martin Kavanagh missed some scoreable frees while Eoghan Cahill scarcely put a foot wrong for Offaly.

The home side led by 0-11 to 0-6 at half time after playing against the wind and Carlow continued to pose problems in the second half.

Carlow fought hard and got the gap back to 0-13 to 0-10 but that was as close as they could get. With Ben Conneely in top form, the Offaly defence held firm.

A clinically taken David Nally goal after he raced through the Carlow defence gave Offaly the cushion they needed and meant that a Jack McCullagh goal was immaterial.

There were also a spate of late dismissals with Carlow's Diarmuid Byrne and Offaly's Cillian Kiely sent off for two yellows after 48 and 60 minutes while Jake Kavanagh got a straight red for the visitors three minutes from time.

Scorers - Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (8f), C Kiely 0-4 (1f), D Nally 1-0, O Kelly, C Mitchell, A Cleary, S Dooley 0-1 each. Carlow: M Kavanagh 0-5 (3f), C Nolan 0-3 (1f), J McCullagh 1-0, D Byrne, J Kavanagh, J Doyle, C Whelan 0-1 each.

Offaly: S Corcoran 7; J Screeney 7, C Burke 8, B Conneely 9; D King 5, J Sampson 8, K Sampson 7; J Clancy 6, R Ravenhill 9; D Nally 6, O Kelly 6, A Cleary 5; E Cahill 8, C Kiely 7, C Mitchell 7. Subs: P Cantwell 7 for King (30), E Kelly for O Kelly (63), P Delaney for Clancy (68), S Dooley for Mitchell (70+3), D Maher for Screeney (70+3).

Carlow: B Tracey 7; C Lawler 7, P Doyle 8, J McCullagh 7; J Kavanagh 7, F Fitzpatrick 8, K McDonald 6; D Byrne 5, J Doyle 6; C Whelan 7, M Kavanagh 6, J Nolan 6; J Tracey 5, C Nolan 7, P Boland 6. Subs: C Kehoe 7 for Whelan (41), P O’Shea 6 for C Nolan (55), F O’Toole 6 for Tracey (58), M Joyce for Boland (64), R Coady for Fitzpatrick (68).

Referee: M Kennedy (Tipperary).