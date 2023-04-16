Offaly’s Eoghan Cahill on song as early red card sees Kildare wilt in Joe McDonagh Cup

Joe McDonagh Cup: Offaly 2-22 Kildare 3-11

16 April 2023; Kildare goalkeeper Paddy McKenna in action against Charlie Mitchell of Offaly during the Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2 match at Manguard Plus Kildare GAA Centre in Hawkfield, Kildare. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Offaly made it two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup, while Kildare have now lost three on the spin, having not tasted defeat in 16 outings before that.