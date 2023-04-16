Offaly’s Eoghan Cahill on song as early red card sees Kildare wilt in Joe McDonagh Cup

Offaly made it two wins from two in the Joe McDonagh Cup, while Kildare have now lost three on the spin, having not tasted defeat in 16 outings before that.

The graph has generally trended upwards for Kildare hurling of late. But their division 2 final defeat to Offaly was followed by a five-goal hammering at the hands of Carlow in the opening round of the championship last weekend.

And here their chance was all but gone with the dismissal of Mark Delaney on a straight red card after just 13 minutes for an off-the-ball incident.

Offaly were just starting to find their groove before the sending off, hitting three points on the spin. Ben Conneely deflected a point over his own bar in the second before Delaney got a red card. The visitors took over from there, hitting 1-7 without reply.

Eoghan Cahill was excellent, converted everything that came his way from placed balls, while Cillian Kiely grabbed 1-2 and Adrian Cleary hit 0-3 as Offaly flourished in the open spaces.

Kildare hit back when James Burke followed up on Gerry Keegan’s goal-bound effort, but even that score only cut the gap to 12 points.

Johnny Kelly’s men kept chipping over points, with Brian Duignan lobbing over a nice score after a brilliant take. Cian Boran grabbed Kildare’s second goal when his effort hopped over the despairing dive of Stephen Corcoran.

But Kildare were wasteful in the opening half, hitting nine wides in the first half. And they had a mountain to climb at the break as they found themselves down a man and trailing by nine points (1-18 to 2-6).

Offaly’s scoring rate slowed considerably in the second half, but try as they might, Kildare couldn’t capitalise.

Cahill capped a fine individual performance with a goal after good work from Paddy Clancy and Conneely.

There was drama late on. Kildare grabbed a late consolation goal from a penalty after Paddy Delaney was black carded for fouling Brian Byrne. Goalkeeper Paddy McKenna found the net from the placed ball.

And as they pushed for more goals, there was also time for an Offaly Maor Caman to be shown a red card for preventing the taking of a quick line ball. It mattered little as Offaly ran out deserving winners.

SCORERS – Offaly: E Cahill 1-10 (6f 1 ‘65); Cillian Kiely 1-3; A Cleary 0-3; K Sampson 0-2; B Duignan, Cathal Kiely, J Keenaghan, C Mitchell 0-1 each. Kildare: P McKenna 1-5 (1-0 pen, 4f, 1’ 65); J Burke, C Boran 1-1 each; D Costello, P Dolan, B Byrne (1f), B Connelly 0-1 (own point).

Kildare – P McKenna; N O Muineachain, R Boran, C Shanahan; J Travers, S Leacy, C McCabe; P Dolan, C Dowling; J Burke, G Keegan, J Byrne; B Byrne, M Delaney, C Boran. Subs: P Divilly for Dowling (8), D Qualer for Dolan (HT), J McKeon for O Muineachain (46), D Flaherty for Burke (50 – BS), S Christiansen for Divilly (52), D Costello for Travers (55).

Offaly – S Corcoran; B Conneely, C Burke, J Screeney; D King J Sampson, K Sampson; Cillian Kiely, J Keenaghan; A Cleary, J Clancy, D Nally; E Cahill, B Duignan, C Mitchell. Subs: P Clancy for Keenaghan (41), S Dooley for Cahill (43 – 45 BS), Cathal Kiely for Mitchell (54), P Delaney for Clancy, J Murphy for Duignan (both 63).

Ref – M Kennedy (Tipperary)