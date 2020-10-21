Offaly's Christy Ring Cup tie against Kildare in doubt after positive Covid-19 test in panel

Offaly's senior hurlers have become the latest side to be hit by Covid-19 with this Saturday's Christy Ring Cup tie against Kildare now in jeopardy after a player in their squad tested positive.

The player in question is understood to have been with the panel at a session last Tuesday night, October 13, with all players and backroom members deemed to be "close contacts" and forced to isolate and restrict their movements for 14 days by the HSE.

With the 14-day period starting last Tuesday and running until October 27, it is believed that Michael Fennelly's squad may be forced to give a walkover to the David Herity's Lilies and concede their opening round clash.

The Faithful panel and their backroom team are understood to be in the process of engaging the services of the GAA's rapid testing programme with players, management and backroom staff to undergo tests as soon as possible.

Having slipped to hurling's third tier after two disastrous seasons, hopes were high that Kilkenny legend Fennelly could get Offaly back on track this year but no one could have envisaged such a scenario arising when he took the reins.

A walkover would see Offaly go through the backdoor system – which commences on Saturday week when all close contacts would be out of isolation – where there would be no second chance should they suffer a shock defeat.

Online Editors