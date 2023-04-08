Offaly turn on style in second half to beat Laois in McDonagh Cup thriller

Offaly 3-19 Laois 1-22

8 April 2023; David King of Offaly, supported by teammate Jason Sampson, 6, in action against Jack Kelly of Laois during the Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 match between Offaly and Laois at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

A real see-saw game of hurling ended with Offaly rallying superbly in the second half to edge out their old rivals, Laois in a rip-roaring Joe McDonagh Cup tie in Tullamore.