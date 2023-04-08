| 12.2°C Dublin

Offaly turn on style in second half to beat Laois in McDonagh Cup thriller

Offaly 3-19 Laois 1-22

8 April 2023; David King of Offaly, supported by teammate Jason Sampson, 6, in action against Jack Kelly of Laois during the Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1 match between Offaly and Laois at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile Expand

A real see-saw game of hurling ended with Offaly rallying superbly in the second half to edge out their old rivals, Laois in a rip-roaring Joe McDonagh Cup tie in Tullamore.

Fortunate to be alive at half time after Laois laid siege to them for much of the first half, Offaly really turned on the style to record a deserved win in the second half.

