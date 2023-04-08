Offaly turn on style in second half to beat Laois in McDonagh Cup thriller

A real see-saw game of hurling ended with Offaly rallying superbly in the second half to edge out their old rivals, Laois in a rip-roaring Joe McDonagh Cup tie in Tullamore.

Fortunate to be alive at half time after Laois laid siege to them for much of the first half, Offaly really turned on the style to record a deserved win in the second half.

Laois were on fire for much of the first half and it is an indication of how dominant they were that Offaly were mightily relieved to be only two points behind, 0-14 to 2-6 at half time.

Laois forwards Aaron Dunphy, Stephen Maher and Aidan Corby ripped the Offaly defence asunder, scoring twelve of their 14 points with nine of them from play, in the first half and Laois were the better side by a distance.

Offaly's goals from Eoghan Cahill and Joey Keenaghan came against the run of play in the ninth and 23rd minutes, kept the home side in it and they took full advantage in the second half.

Offaly played really well in the second half. They were on level terms by the 38th minute and three points ahead, 2-14 to 0-17 by the 47th minute. Laois showed character to hang in.

They got back level with the next three points. Offaly went back three ahead and Patrick Purcell's 60th minute goal levelled it up again.

A super goal from Eoghan Cahill, who got 2-4 of his 2-11 from play, put Offaly back in front by three in the 63rd minute, 3-17 to 1-20, and they held on from here.

Scorers - Offaly: E Cahill 2-11 (6f and 1 '65), J Keenaghan 1-0, C Kiely 0-3, K Sampson, A Cleary, C Mitchell, B Duignan and P Clancy 0-1 each; Laois: S Maher 0-12 (5f and 2 '65s'), A Dunphy 0-4, A Corby 0-3, P Purcell 1-0, E Rowland (f), J Kelly, S Bergin 0-1 each.

Offaly: S Corcoran 7; B Conneely 9, C Burke 9, D King 6; J Nally 6, J Sampson 6, K Sampson 7; Cillian Kiely 8, J Keenaghan 6; D Nally 6, J Clancy 6, A Cleary 6; C Mitchell 6, B Duignan 6, E Cahill 9. Subs: J Screeney 6 for James Nally (32m), P Clancy 7 for Keenaghan (54m), Cathal Kiely 6 for Duignan (65m).

Laois: E Rowland 7; F C. Fennell 7, P Delaney 8, D Hartnett 6; R Mullaney 6, I Shanahan 6, L O'Connell 6; P Purcell 8, J Kelly 6; A Dunphy 8, S Maher 9, A Corby 8; M Phelan 6, J Keyes 6, S Bergin 6. Subs: T Keyes 6 for Bergin (40m), R King 6 for Kelly (44m), J Duggan 6 for Phelan (57m), L Senior for Corby (71m).

Referee: K Jordan (Tipperary).