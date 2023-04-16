Offaly too strong for Westmeath in minor championship

Offaly 0-17 Westmeath 0-6
A dominant final quarter in which they scored eight unanswered points enabled reigning Leinster minor hurling champions Offaly to ultimately ease past Westmeath in Mullingar.
Westmeath started brightly and they had two well-taken points on the board in the opening 90 seconds via Darragh Smith and Joe Mulvaney. A quickfire brace from Liam O'Riordan (a free and open play) had Offaly on level terms with ten minutes on the clock. The visitors took the lead for the first time in the 25th minute courtesy of Cillian Bourke, and they led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.
A point within 30 seconds of the resumption of play by Caolan Ready and a successful Conor Heffernan free some three minutes later had the deficit down to the bare minimum.
However, Westmeath only scored one more point during the ensuing half-hour, while Offaly took control in most sectors and they slotted over a range of quality points, with wing back Mark Mulrooney, centre half forward O'Riordan, and corner forward Bourke particularly adept in this regard.
The holders will now face much tougher opposition in next weekend's quarter-final clash with Kilkenny.
Scorers – Offaly: L O'Riordan 0-6 (2f), M Mulrooney, C Bourke, D Scully (1f) 0-3 each, G Maher (f), A Cleary 0-1 each.
Westmeath: J Mulvaney, C Heffernan (2f) 0-2 each, D Smith, C Ready 0-1 each.
Offaly: E Mulhare; C Larkin, R Bracken, D Daly; L Bracken, G Maher, M Mulrooney; J O'Sullivan, H Sweeney; D Hollywood, L O'Riordan, N Flannery; C Bourke, R Carney, D Scully. Subs: A Cleary for Sweeney (41), J Morkan for Carney (45), N Kelly for Flannery (57).
Westmeath: K Loughlin; M Weir, J Murtagh, D Kenny; D Smith, C Martin, N Pierson; C McCormack, J Mulvaney; C Leech, W Larkin McHugh, E Meehan; C Heffernan, C Ready, B McNamee. Subs: C McKeogh for McNamee (h-t), D Corrigan for Larkin McHugh (46), C Daly for McCormack (58), S Hayes for Meehan (58).
Ref: M Redmond (Kildare).