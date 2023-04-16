Offaly too strong for Westmeath in minor championship

A dominant final quarter in which they scored eight unanswered points enabled reigning Leinster minor hurling champions Offaly to ultimately ease past Westmeath in Mullingar.

Westmeath started brightly and they had two well-taken points on the board in the opening 90 seconds via Darragh Smith and Joe Mulvaney. A quickfire brace from Liam O'Riordan (a free and open play) had Offaly on level terms with ten minutes on the clock. The visitors took the lead for the first time in the 25th minute courtesy of Cillian Bourke, and they led by 0-6 to 0-3 at the interval.