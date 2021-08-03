Offaly remain a long way from complete recovery to take their place at hurling’s top table despite their Christy Ring Cup success on Sunday, manager Michael Fennelly has acknowledged.

After years of milestones to chart their fall from being All-Ireland champions 23 years ago, the county at least stemmed the tide this season with their promotion from Division 2A of the National League and triumph in the third year of championship hurling.

But the former Kilkenny midfield powerhouse, who has completed his initial two-year term, worries about the pathway back to the top that is not guided by even steps.

Even the Joe McDonagh Cup, which they will contest again in 2022, is a step up that he is not sure about, not to mention a Division 1 campaign.

“It’s a huge, huge step up from where the Christy Ring is at,” he said. “In terms of calibre of teams in Division 1, that’s two or three step ups.

“I still think the Sky pundits maybe have a better idea of how those groups should be in terms of putting more teams in there.

“I’ve said it before, any team that wins at Division 2A and then going up playing All-Ireland champions, All-Ireland contenders, that’s just a huge step up.

“It doesn’t really do much for that team that’s going up, whether it’s a Kerry or a Carlow or an Offaly. I don’t think it helps. I get the concept of having two decent groups in Division 1A and 1B but in terms of a team coming up, looking to get promoted and trying stay up, it’s very difficult,” said Fennelly, citing Westmeath’s most recent experience as they lost all five Division 1A games by a cumulative total of 106 points, conceding 20 goals.

“Westmeath have had a great year winning Joe McDonagh but in the league they are being beaten by 20-plus points. Does that help a whole lot?

“People say it does but team morale is very difficult and it’s very hard going out to get beaten by that. I know it depends on the mindset and what the goal is. The ‘Joe McDonagh’ was the goal for them but those (league) hammerings are not good and if Westmeath were in that group again going forward it would probably be the same result.”

Fennelly understands the balance of the Division 1 groups but feels merit-based groups might serve the game better.

“We definitely need more competitive games but you don’t go from step one to step four. There needs to be step two, step three, step four.

“The likes of Joe McDonagh teams would be playing each other (in the old 1B structure) and again they would be playing other good teams so you are not playing a Limerick, a Galway, a Kilkenny, semi-finalists of the Liam MacCarthy throughout all your games,” he said.

Having experienced Christy Ring Cup hurling with Offaly for the last two years, Fennelly has shared his concerns about the promotion of the game at that level.

“The Christy Ring, Lory Meagher, Nicky Rackard Cups are kind of forgotten about and suppressed. Let’s be honest about it, the promotion of it is very, very poor,” he said.

“That falls on the GAA and the broadcasting companies. Something has to be done on it. I’m not surprised there are football players concerned about this tier two competition.

“I think it’s the right thing to do, personally speaking, but that’s from an outside point of view. They (players) are afraid that will be forgotten about.

“They will not be on The Sunday Game. Westmeath, when were they mentioned or analysed in terms of their win, their last game the final? The Christy Ring, might get 10 seconds, 20 seconds. That’s no good for kids to be inspired to play for Offaly.

“They want to be seen on The Sunday Game. They want to see their players or their role models on the TV.”

Fennelly says Liam MacCarthy Cup status is the ultimate goal for Offaly much further down the line but for now they must consolidate what they have.

“I’m not looking that far (MacCarthy Cup). I came in for two years so I need to sit down with the chairman (Michael Duignan) and sit down with my wife and go through things. I’ve two boys at home.

“A 16-week-old and a two-and-a-half-year-old and it’s a bit mental at home. The week we came back training, that was the week we had Billy so things have been fairly full on.

“We are in the ‘Joe McDonagh’ next year. That’s our next job. The vision would be Liam MacCarthy (status) but how far is that away, I’m not sure. We see the Waterfords and the Limericks and how they are bringing things to another level. They are not going backwards. They are not just maintaining that top level, they are going to another level which is great.

“These Offaly boys are good. They are honest, eager to improve and eager to develop. We need to bring on the younger players that bit quicker to try get them up to speed. There is a plan with Michael Duignan and his team to develop club hurling in Offaly, that’s key. Schools are key.

“That will take time. The vision is there and the structures will hopefully be there in the next two to three years.”