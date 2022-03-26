Offaly sent down to Division Two as Antrim come out on top in relegation playoff

ANTRIM retained the Division One status in style as they overcame Offaly at a to send the Faithful back into Division 2A.

The Saffrons were in control for the vast majority of the game and only ever trailed for a matter of seconds early on as they fended off an Offaly revival early in the second period to pull clear and comfortably claim the victory.

Ciaran Clarke pointed the victors into an early lead after an initial charge at goal had been snuffed out and while points from David King and John Murphy edged Offaly briefly ahead, the Antrim goal would come on five minutes as Gerard Walsh sent a long ball down to Joe Maskey, who popped to James McNaughton off his shoulder to run through and find the net.

The ball somehow stayed out of the net minutes later when Clarke had a shot saved by Stephen Corcoran with Keelan Molloy somehow unable to knock the rebound over the line, but Conal Cunning did point as the ball was swept clear.

The wides were stacking up for Offaly, but they were level on 12 minutes thanks to points from Jason Sampson and Corcoran, yet Antrim were more fluid with Cunning beginning to knock over the frees, while Clarke and Gerard Walsh would land from play as the Saffrons led 1-9 to 0-8 with five left in the half.

Offaly rallied superbly and four on the trot through Eoghan Cahill, David Nally, Luke O'Connor and Jason Sampson appeared to give them the momentum.

However, Antrim would grab the initiative again as back-to-back points from Clarke and Molloy was then followed by Domhnall Nugent plucking a long delivery from Walsh out of the sky, with Molloy supporting to take the pass and blast Antrim into a 2-11 to 0-12 half-time lead.

That lead was wiped out within a crazy five-minute spell after the break as after Luke O'Connor clipped over a point, Brian Duigan was adjudged to have been denied a goal-scoring opportunity by Niall O'Connor despite appearing to have nowhere to go, but O'Connor got sin-binned and Cahill blasted home the penalty with a Luke O'Connor free straight after leaving the sides level.

Antrim responded fantastically and completely took over with 13 of the next 16 scores with Eoghan Campbell starting the run to underline a great personal display, while Cunning, McNaughton, Clarke, Molloy and Conor McCann got in on the act.

They could have added to their goal tally but Joe Maskey flashed a shot over and Corcoran made a stunning double save from Clarke and then Cunning, while the Antrim defence was completely on top apart from one brief moment when Ryan Elliott was forced to save from Luke O'Connor with Cahill nailing the subsequent 65.

Offaly's day got worse late on with Joey Keenaghan shown a second yellow four minutes from time and while Niall O'Connor was flashed yellow then red in stoppage time after a brief flare-up, Antrim were home and dry.

Cahill did find the net for Offaly from a free in stoppage tie while Cian Clarke had a penalty goal chalked off for striking the shot past the 20-metre line as Eimhin Kelly was black-carded, but it was all immaterial as Antrim beat the drop, with Offally returning to 2A.

Scorers for Antrim: Conal Cunning 0-11 (9 frees), Keelan Molloy 1-2, James McNaughton 1-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 65), Ciaran Clarke 0-4, Gerard Walsh 0-1, Eoghan Campbell 0-1, Joe Maskey 0-1, Conor McCann 0-1, Eoin O'Neill 0-1

Scorers for Offaly: Eogan Cahill 2-6 (1-3 frees, 1-0 penalty, 0-1 65), Jason Sampson 0-3, Luke O'Connor 0-3 (1 frees), David King 0-1, Paddy Clancy 0-1, John Murphy 0-1, David Nally, Stephen Corcoran 0-1 (free)

ANTRIM: Ryan Elliott; David Kearney, Gerard Walsh, Stephen Rooney; Paddy Burke, Eoghan Campbell, Joe Maskey; Ryan McGarry, Keelan Molloy; James McNaughton, Domhnall Nugent, Conal Cunning; Conor Johnston, Conor McCann, Ciaran Clarke.

Subs: Niall O'Connor for David Kearney (HT), Seaan Elliott for James McNaughton (58), Eoin O'Neill for Conor Johnston (65), Daniel McKernan for Domhnall Nugent (70), Phelim Duffin for Ryan McGarry (70+2)

OFFALY: Stephen Corcoran; Jack Screeney, Ben Conneely, Joey Keenaghan; Leon Fox, David King, Killian Sampson; Adrian Cleary, David Nally; Brian Duignan, Jason Sampson, John Murphy; Liam Langton, Eoghan Cahill, Luke O'Connor.

Eimhin Kelly for Liam Langton (HT), Ciaran Burke for Adrian Cleary (HT), Eoghan Parlon for Leon Fox (58), Paddy Clancy for Brian Duignan (58), Sean Cleary for Luke O'Connor (64)

REFEREE: Rory McGann (Clare)