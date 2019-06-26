Offaly send Dublin crashing out of U20 Leinster Hurling Championship

Dublin have crashed out the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U20 Hurling Championship after falling to a Cathal Kiely inspired Offaly by the bare minimum at Parnell Park.

There was very little to separate the sides in the early exchanges with the hosts dependent on the free-taking of Cian Derwin for scores as the Craobh Chiaráin star converted his first three attempts inside the opening eight minutes.

At the opposite end, Offaly's Kiely was equally efficient as his two frees augmented further scores from Conor Langton and Ryan Hogan prior to Dublin landing a body blow to in the 11th minute.

Eamonn Cleary did well initially to block a Diarmuid Ó Floinn attempt but the Offaly netminder was helpless as Billy Ryan crashed home after Sean Currie had recycled the rebound intelligently.

Kevin Desmond of Dublin in action against Ciaran Burke of Offaly during the Bord Gáis Energy Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship quarter-final at Parnell Park in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Dublin added to their lead through a brace of points from play by Derwin but Offaly’s greater physicality and aerial ability began to take hold the longer the half evolved with the metronomic Kiely keeping his side in the hunt.

However, Dublin's advantage was whittled down to just two points by the break (1-11 to 0-12) with Kiely's excellence manifesting itself in nine first-half points.

David Keogh's dismissal for Dublin in the 47th minute was a massive blow for the hosts who struggled to make an impression up front but a Derwin free deep into injury-time ensured a 1-21 to 0-24 stalemate at full-time.

Goals from Conor Quinn and Matthew Dunne traded each other out before John Murphy landed the decisive score with the last puck of the ball to prompt jubilant scenes among the away support.

Scorers – Offaly: C Kiely 0-20 (15f, 2 ’65’), C Langton 0-4, C Quinn 1-0 J Murphy (1f) 0-2, R Hogan, K Sampson, D Nally 0-1 each. Dublin: C Derwin 0-16 (13f), B Ryan 1-2, M Dunne 1-0, K Desmond 0-2, K Burke, I Ó hEithir, D Ó Floinn, L McDwyer, L Murphy 0-1 each.

OFFALY: E Cleary; D Maher, C Burke, C Butler; R Hogan, R Ravenhill, K Sampson; D Nally, J Keenaghan; C Kiely, B Kealey, B Duignan; J Murphy, C Ryan, C Langton. Subs: C Quinn for Ryan (52), L Kavanagh for Nally (75), C Brady for Duignan (80).

DUBLIN: C O’Donoghue; A Dunphy, T Kinnane, J Fagan; K Burke, L Gannon, I Ó hEithir; M Conroy, D Keogh; C Derwin, L McDwyer, D Ó Floinn; K Desmond, S Currie, B Ryan. Subs: E Carney for Fagan (h-t), P Christie for Conroy (42), L Murphy for Desmond (53), A O’Neill for Ó hEithir (58), M Dunne for Currie (62), C Hogan for McDwyer (69). J O’Connell for Ryan (78).

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

