Offaly's Killian Sampson in action against Jack Regan of Meath during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A clash at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Michael Fennelly's Offaly side made the perfect start to their Allianz HL Division 2A campaign as the Faithful blew away a tame Meath effort with a polished display at Páirc Tailteann this afternoon.

It was nip and tuck in the early exchanges but Eoghan Cahill's accuracy from placed balls – combined with a second-quarter masterclass – had things over by half-time.

Meath were on the mark inside 30 seconds with Pádraic O'Hanrahan slotting over a free but the visitors got off to a flyer with Kelly expertly flicking a speculative Liam Langton shot to the net inside the first minute.

The Royals fired the next two points to draw level and with Offaly off-colour in front of the posts – they hit 11 first-half wides – the home side kicked on to lead by 0-6 to 1-2 at the first water break despite playing against a decent breeze.

It was all Offaly thereafter, though, as they blitzed the home side with an unanswered 1-11 before O'Hanrahan eventually responded with an injury-time free to leave them 13 points down at the break, 2-13 to 0-7.

The Faithful were outstanding in the second quarter with Adrian Hynes reacting quickest to flick to the net in the 24th minute when Kelly had a shot saved by Charlie Ennis as Fennelly's men ran riot and essentially put the game to bed.

Meath made a burst after the break with half-time substitute James Kelly firing an exquisite goal just three minutes after his introduction but Offaly fired back in the 43rd minute with Shane Kinsella bundling the ball over the line after Kelly's effort was saved.

Mark O'Sullivan's attempt on goal was stopped but Damien Egan was unlucky to flick the ball over the Offaly line for a own goal. With Cahill and Langton on-song up front, Offaly were 15 ahead at the second water break, 3-20 to 2-8, and never looked back despite an injury-time goal by Jack McGowan.

SCORERS – Offaly: E Cahill 0-12 (8f, 0-2 sidelines), L Langton 0-5, A Hynes 1-0, O'Kelly 1-0, S Kinsella 1-0,, B Duignan 0-2, R Ravenhill 0-1, L Fox 0-1f, B Watkins 0-1, B Conneely 0-1, J Sampson 0-1, S Dooley 0-1f. Meath: P O'Hanrahan 0-4 (3f), J McGowan 1-0, J Kelly 1-0, D Egan 1-0 (og), A Douglas 0-2, A Gannon 0-1, G McGowan 0-1, J Regan 0-1.

Offaly: C Clancy; J Keenaghan, C Burke, P Delaney; B Watkins, B Conneely, K Sampson; L Fox, R Ravenhill; S Kinsella, L Langton, B Duignan; O Kelly, A Hynes, E Cahill. Subs: D Egan for Keenaghan inj (6), P Rigney for P Delaney inj temporary sub (27), J Murphy for Kinsella (temporary sub), J Sampson for Duignan (59), E Kelly for Fox inj and A Treacy for Sampson (both 64), S Dooley for Cahill and D Nally for Hynes (both 68).

Meath: C Ennis; S Geraghty, B McGowan, S Whitty; J Toher, D Kelly, K Keoghan; P Conneely, P O'Hanrahan; A Douglas, D Healy, D McGowan; A Gannon, M O'Sullivan, G McGowan. Subs: J Regan for Healy (30), J Kelly for D McGowan and S Morris for O'Hanrahan (both half-time), M Burke for B McGowan (44), J McGowan for Conneely (52), J Walsh for Geraghty and S Brennan for D Kelly (both 59).

Referee: D Hughes (Kilkenny).