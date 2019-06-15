Offaly hurling plunges to new low as Kerry win condemns Faithful county to relegation to Christy Ring Cup

The Offaly hurlers will be playing in the Christy Ring Cup in 2020 after a 1-18 to 1-16 defeat to Kerry in Tralee saw them relegated from the Joe McDonagh Cup.

Offaly started well with the wind, opening up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead before suffering a big blow with the sending off of Peter Geraghty for a striking offence.

Things got worse for Offaly shortly afterwards when Faithful star Shane Dooley saw his penalty saved. Kerry grew in confidence as the half wore on and struck the first goal of the game in first half injury time, Padraig Boyle shooting low to the net to give the Kingdom at 1-7 to 0-6 lead at the break.

Despite playing into the breeze with 14 men in the second half, Offaly battled back well in the opening stages. Shane Dooley grabbed a goal to atone for his earlier penalty miss as the gap was trimmed to just one point.

The two sides traded scores throughout the second half in an end-to-end contest, with Kerry's Shane Conway and Dooley leading from the front for their sides.

Offaly got the deficit back to two points with five minutes to play but further scores from Conway (2) and Colum Harty propelled Kerry to the finish line, and sent Offaly plunging into the Christy Ring Cup.

