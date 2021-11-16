Offaly hurling boss Michael Fennelly rings the changes as former Galway star Tony Óg Regan joins backroom team

OFFALY will be calling on the expertise of former Galway star Tony Óg Regan next year with Faithful hurling boss Michael Fennelly bringing the renowned sports psychologist into the fold ahead of a big season.

Things could hardly have gone better for Fennelly this year as his squad earned promotion to Division 1 of the League before strolling to Christy Ring Cup success and that sets them up for a demanding start to 2021.

Offaly brush shoulders with many of the game's biggest hitters in the top tier of League hurling and it is hoped that Regan's skills will be of great benefit while Brendan Egan also comes on board as their new strength and conditioning coach.

Another change sees former Faithful defender Barry Teehan, who is part of the Coolderry squad for this Sunday's Offaly SHC final against St Rynagh's, replace David Kenny as a selector ahead of another important season.

Meanwhile, Tullamore's dual problem will rear its head again this weekend with a busy 24 hours ahead as their hurlers contest the Senior 'B' final this Saturday against neighbours Clodiagh Gaels in St Brendan’s Park, Birr at 2pm.

That is quickly followed the next day by the opening round of the Leinster club SFC as their recently crowned county champions face a trip to Newbridge to take on Kildare kingpins Naas at 1pm with football boss Niall Stack calling for some leniency from the Offaly county board.

“We now have to contest the hurling final next Saturday and we are supposed to be playing on Sunday. I think the county board and the Leinster Council have to look at that. I don’t think there’s a rush on the hurling if I’m being honest," Stack said.

"The first round of the Leinster Championship isn’t until December. Do the County Board want us to represent Offaly as best we can? If they do, they will have to look at that fixture.”