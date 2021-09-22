Offaly hurlers hit with major blow for 2022 as attacker Óisín Kelly suffers curse of the cruciate

Offaly hurling boss Michael Fennelly has been dealt a major blow long before their 2022 campaign commences with ace attacker Óisín Kelly falling victim to the curse of the cruciate in recent weeks.

Kelly was one of the Faithful's leading lights this season with 0-7 from play in their Christy Ring Cup final success against Derry in August while the towering forward also excelled as they earned promotion from Division 2A of the league.

The Belmont clubman will play no part in next year's Division 1 campaign, however, having suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in club training earlier this month and he faces approximately eight to nine months on the sidelines.

His absence will be sorely felt by Fennelly's side, but the 23-year-old holds some hope that he could play a part in the Joe McDonagh Cup if there are no setbacks during his rehabilitation.

Kelly will go under the knife in the coming weeks and will miss the remainder of Belmont's chase for a first Offaly SHC title while the dual star will also miss Ferbane's bid to add to the Offaly SFC crown which they landed in 2019.