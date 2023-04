Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final Offaly 0-24, Kildare 1-18

2 April 2023; Joey Keenaghan of Offaly celebrates with the cup after his side's victory in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final at Laois Hire O'Moore Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Offaly are heading back up to Division One of the Allianz Hurling League after they withstood a huge surge from Kildare in the early stages of yesterday’s Division 2A final, going on to produce a defensive masterclass that completely shut down the Lilywhites’ attack.