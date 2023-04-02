Offaly hurlers back at the top table after seeing off stern challenge of Kildare in Division 2A decider

2 April 2023; Joey Keenaghan of Offaly celebrates with the cup after his side's victory in the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final at Laois Hire O'Moore Park. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Offaly are heading back up to Division One of the Allianz Hurling League after they withstood a huge surge from Kildare in the early stages of yesterday’s Division 2A final, going on to produce a defensive masterclass that completely shut down the Lilywhites’ attack.

Kildare, who were aiming to reach the top flight of the National League for the first time in their history (they spent ten years in Division 1B in the 1970s), brought a huge crowd of supporters to Portlaoise and the players rewarded that faith with an incredible opening ten minutes, with Gerry Keegan’s superb goal helping them to rack up 1-4 unanswered.

Gradually, Offaly found their way. Ben Conneely, Ciarán Burke and Jason Sampson took control of their one-on-one battles, Adrian Cleary was outstanding at sweeper, while up front, some excellent scores and general play from Cillian Kiely and Eoghan Cahill pulled them back into contention.

Eight first-half wides, including several from within 40 metres of the Offaly goal, hurt Kildare badly, as they led by just 1-11 to 0-11 at half-time, having played with the aid of a strong breeze.

Offaly duly took control of the game over the next 25 minutes, outscoring the Lilywhites by 0-10 to 0-2, with Cleary and Kiely leading the way.

There was still time for one last Kildare surge as a glorious point from Rian Boran and two David Qualter scores cut the gap to two points, and while Brian Duignan eased Offaly’s nerves with a well-taken strike over the shoulder, it all hinged on a 20-metre free for Kildare with the final puck.

Kildare goalkeeper Paddy McKenna stepped up and struck it well, but his Offaly counterpart, Stephen Corcoran, was equal to the challenge, blocking the strike and clearing the danger to confirm their win.

Scorers - Offaly: E Cahill 0-11 (6f, 1 65); C Kiely 0-4; D Nally 0-3 (0-1 sideline); A Cleary, K Sampson 0-2 each; S Dooley, B Duignan 0-1 each. Kildare: J Burke 0-4 (3f); G Keegan 1-0; D Flaherty 0-3; R Boran, C McCabe, C Boran, D Qualter 0-2 each; B Byrne, P Dolan, J Byrne 0-1 each.

Offaly – S Corcoran 7; D Maher 7, B Conneely 8, C Burke 8; K Sampson 7, J Sampson 8, D King 6; J Keenaghan 5, C Kiely 9; D Nally 7, J Clancy 5, A Cleary 9; E Cahill 8, S Dooley 5, P Clancy 6. Subs: C Mitchell 7 for Dooley (half-time), P Delaney 7 for J Clancy (45), B Duignan 7 for J Clancy (48), Liam Langton for Keenaghan (67)

Kildare – P McKenna 7; S Leacy 8, N Ó Muineacháin 6, C Shanahan 6; P Dolan 6, R Boran 8, Conan Boran 7; J Byrne 6, C McCabe 7; Cian Boran 7, G Keegan 6, D Flaherty 7; B Byrne 6, J Burke 5, C Dowling 5. Subs: J Travers 7 for Dolan (50), Mark Delaney 6 for Flaherty (59), John McKeon for Shanahan (62), D Qualter for Burke (63-65, temp), D Qualter for Cian Boran (65)

Ref – Thomas Walsh (Waterford)