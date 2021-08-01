Offaly hit astonishing 41-point tally to hammer Derry and take home Christy Ring Cup

Killian Sampson of Offaly gathers possession ahead of Odhran McKeever of Derry during the Christy Ring Cup final at Croke Park. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

GAA historians were left scrambling through the record books after Offaly notched a sensational tally of 41 points to power their way to Christy Ring Cup success in Croke Park today.

Michael Fennelly's side maintained their unbeaten season when swatting aside the Derry challenge as they continued their comeback following a few seasons in the doldrums.

The Faithful were in scintillating form with man-of-the-match Oisín Kelly sensational with 0-7 while John Murphy (0-5) and Eoghan Cahill (0-13) also lit it up as they earned their Joe McDonagh place for 2022.

The first four points were shared but the writing was on the wall for Derry with Kelly and Murphy looking dangerous in the Offaly full-forward line and that duo were to the fore as the Faithful reeled off 10 in-a-row to hold a 0-12 to 0-2 lead.

Offaly's crisp passing and off the shoulder running was causing the Oak Leafers all sorts of problems with Ballinamere forward Murphy sending over three points in succession midway through the first half.

Derry were being overrun in the middle thirds but a Cormac O'Doherty free broke their barren spell to leave them trailing by nine at the first water break – 0-12 to 0-3 – before they roared into things upon the resumption.

Ben Conneely sent over an Offaly point but his direct marker Gerald Bradley then lofted over a point before hitting the Faithful net in the 22nd minute after being excellently played through on goal by Brian Cassidy, 0-13 to 1-4.

With ace marksman Cahill coming into the game more and more, Offaly finished much the better though as they won the remainder of the half 0-6 to 0-2 to go in with a commanding 10-point half-time lead, 0-19 to 1-7.

Cahill took over in the new half with six points in the third quarter – two from play – while Murphy chipped in with his fifth point as Fennelly's men stretched the lead to 14 by the second water break, 0-27 to 1-10.

It was all about Kelly in the final quarter with the Belmont powerhouse firing over three points in quick succession. A rocket of a goal from Odhran McKeever was scant consolation for a Derry side that finished with 14 men after Brian Cassidy was second off having received a second yellow in injury time.

SCORERS:

Offaly: E Cahill 0-13 (9f), J Murphy 0-5, O Kelly 0-7, L Fox 0-2, A Treacy 0-3, J Sampson 0-1, B Conneely 0-1, L Langton 0-1, L O'Connor 0-2, S Kinsella 0-1, S Dooley 0-2f, D Egan 0-1.

Derry: G Bradley 1-1, B Cassidy 0-3, D Foley 0-1, C O'Doherty 0-5f, O McKeever 1-1, S Cassidy 0-2, R Mullan 0-1.

TEAMS –

OFFALY – C Clancy; P Delaney, C Burke, D King; A Treacy, B Conneely, K Sampson; L Fox, R Ravenhill; J Sampson, L Langton, B Duignan, O Kelly, J Murphy, E Cahill.

Subs: L O'Connor for Langton (45), E Kelly for Fox (50), S Kinsella for J Sampson (55), S Dooley for Duignan (59), D Egan for Cahill (62)

DERRY – O O'Doherty; M McGrath, S Cassidy, D McCloskey; E Cassidy, B McGilligan, R Mullan; M McGuigan, C O'Doherty; D Foley, G Bradley, J Mullan; O McKeever, S McGuigan, B Cassidy.

Subs: S Cassidy for S McGuigan (46), P Nelis for E Cassidy (49), B Laverty for Foley (62), R McWilliams for McCloskey (66)

Referee – T Gleeson (Dublin)