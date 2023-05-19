Offaly get their wish: All-Ireland U-20 hurling final moved to June 4 in Thurles
Offaly's request to have their All-Ireland U-20 hurling final with Cork deferred has been acceded to, and it will now be played on Sunday, June 4, in Thurles as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland minor hurling final.
Offaly sought the deferral because the original date of the U-20 final was Saturday, May 27, as part of a Croke Park double-header with the Joe McDonagh Cup final.
Offaly have reached both finals and that presented a clash for three of their players, including U-20 captain Charlie Mitchell.
The Joe McDonagh final between Offaly and Carlow will still take place on Saturday week in Croke Park with a 4.45 throw in.
The U-20 final will have a 3.0 throw in time in Semple Stadium Thurles, with the minor final timed for 1.0.
The time for the Louth/Cork first round Sam Maguire football qualifier has also been confirmed, 3.0 in Navan on Saturday, May 27.