Offaly get their wish: All-Ireland U-20 hurling final moved to June 4 in Thurles

Offaly players celebrate after their side's victory in the oneills.com Leinster GAA Hurling U20 Championship final at Netwatch Cullen Park — © SPORTSFILE

Offaly's request to have their All-Ireland U-20 hurling final with Cork deferred has been acceded to, and it will now be played on Sunday, June 4, in Thurles as part of a double-header with the All-Ireland minor hurling final.

Offaly sought the deferral because the original date of the U-20 final was Saturday, May 27, as part of a Croke Park double-header with the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

Offaly have reached both finals and that presented a clash for three of their players, including U-20 captain Charlie Mitchell.

The Joe McDonagh final between Offaly and Carlow will still take place on Saturday week in Croke Park with a 4.45 throw in.

The U-20 final will have a 3.0 throw in time in Semple Stadium Thurles, with the minor final timed for 1.0.

The time for the Louth/Cork first round Sam Maguire football qualifier has also been confirmed, 3.0 in Navan on Saturday, May 27.