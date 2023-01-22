Offaly fight back and secure much-needed win over Laois in Walsh Cup as league campaign beckons

Joey Keenaghan of Offaly and Brandon McGinley of Laois shake hands after the Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 3 match at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Offaly produced a heroic fight-back to grab their first win of the new year in Tullamore.

Marked absent for much of the first half, the home side trailed by ten points at one stage and were eight in arrears and down to 14 men after the sending off of Brian Duignan at half-time.

However, they gradually felt their way back into the game and aided by the dismissal of Padraig Delaney on a second yellow on 53 minutes, they surged back, finally pulling level with just two minutes of injury time to play.

PJ Scully, who was excellent for Laois throughout, immediately restored Laois’ lead, but two late Cathal Kiely frees saw Offaly complete their recovery. Kiely, who was his side’s third free-taker of the day, held his nerve for a result that looked well beyond them for long parts of the day.

Laois came into the game needing to win by 25 points to overtake Kilkenny at the top of their Walsh Cup group. And they looked much the better side early on, with Scully and James Duggan proving too hot to handle. However, Offaly fought back and secured a much-needed win ahead of their division 2A campaign.

SCORERS – Offaly: E Cahill 0-8 (5f); B Duignan, C Mitchell 1-1 each; C Kiely 0-3 (3f); S Dooley (2f), J Murphy 0-2 each; S Corcoran (1f), P Clancy, A Cleary, J Clancy 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-16 (12f, 1 sl); J Duggan 1-2; T Keyes 0-2; A Corby, J Kelly, S Bergin 0-1 each.

Offaly – S Corcoran; J Hoctor, P Cantwell, J Screeney; C Hardiman, J Keenaghan, C Molloy; A Cleary, C Langton; B Duignan, E Parlon, J Clancy; P Clancy, S Dooley, E Cahill. Subs: B Connelly for Screeney (25), D King for Parlon, C Mitchell for Dooley, E Kelly for Langton, D Maher for Hoctor (all HT), J Murphy for Molloy (50), C Kiely for Cleary (55), O Murphy for Maher (67).

Laois – E Rowland; D Hartnett, R Mullaney, P Dunne; P Purcell, P Delaney, J Kelly; P Lalor, A Corby; T Keyes, PJ Scully, J Duggan; B McGinley, M Phelan, R King SUBS: S Maher for Phelan (41), C Byrne for Corby (50), S Bergin for Lalor (55), J Walsh for McGinley (57),

Referee – C Mooney (Dublin)