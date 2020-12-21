Offaly chasing Leinster minor double as dual star Cormac Egan faces two finals in 24 hours after dates confirmed

The Leinster minor hurling and football finals have been set for January 2nd and 3rd. (stock picture)

OFFALY minor dual star Cormac Egan will bid to bag two Leinster titles within 24 hours when the Faithful contest provincial deciders at the start of 2021.

The Tullamore youngster has had a busy time of it as he double-jobbed in recent weekends playing a starring role for the footballers and hurlers as they both reached Leinster finals for the first time since 1989.

Egan captained the footballers to semi-final victory over Kildare last Saturday before lining out the next day for the hurlers – he scored a point in each game – as they powered past Westmeath with a sensational second-half display.

There will be little time for the finalists to celebrate over Christmas, though, with the hurling final fixed for January 2 as Offaly face off against traditional aristocrats Kilkenny in O'Moore Park.

The football final sees Meath meet Offaly 24 hours later in Parnell Park while Dublin face Galway in the Leinster U-20 HC final in O'Moore Park later that day.

Saturday, January 2

Leinster MHC final

Kilkenny v Offaly, O'Moore Park, 2.0

Sunday, January 3

Leinster MFC final

Meath v Offaly, Parnell Park, 2.0

Leinster U-20HC final

Dublin v Galway, O'Moore Park, 4.0 TG4

Online Editors