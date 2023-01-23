| 8.9°C Dublin

Offaly boss Johnny Kelly delivers the ‘truth’ as Cathal Kiely points way

Offaly 2-21, Laois 1-23

Offaly's Joe Hoctor in action against Laois' Pádraig Delaney during their Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 3 victory at Glenisk O'Connor Park, Tullamore. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile Expand
Offaly manager Johnny Kelly during the Walsh Cup Group 2 Round 3 match between Offaly and Laois at Glenisk O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Tyler Miller/Sportsfile Expand

In January, all things remain possible as Offaly can attest. They went from hopeless to peerless. Ten points down at one stage to a Laois side who were making nearly everything stick, they produced an heroic comeback to warm the hearts of the locals in Tullamore.

Cathal Kiely, Offaly’s third free-taker of the afternoon, wrote the final chapter as he clipped over three late points from placed balls to complete their resurrection.

