Offaly boss Johnny Kelly delivers the ‘truth’ as Cathal Kiely points way

In January, all things remain possible as Offaly can attest. They went from hopeless to peerless. Ten points down at one stage to a Laois side who were making nearly everything stick, they produced an heroic comeback to warm the hearts of the locals in Tullamore.

Cathal Kiely, Offaly’s third free-taker of the afternoon, wrote the final chapter as he clipped over three late points from placed balls to complete their resurrection.

That comeback couldn’t have looked less likely at half-time. At that stage, Johnny Kelly’s men were eight points in arrears and down to 14 after Brian Duignan was shown a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. Duignan had been one of Offaly’s few positives from the first half where even the normally reliable Shane Dooley was miscuing short-range frees.

Laois were in a different mood completely. With PJ Scully directing operations and flicking over a beautiful sideline cut, looked like they were intent on chasing down the 25-point winning margin they required to oust Kilkenny from the top of the group and progress to the final.

Then Offaly felt their way back into the game. They hit 1-2 immediately after half-time. And they gathered further momentum when Laois were also reduced to 14 men – Pádraig Delaney picked up his second yellow card on 52 minutes.

​Offaly seemed to thrive on the extra space but they didn’t pull level until the 68th minute through Kiely. Scully immediately restored Laois’ lead. Offaly smelled blood now and Kiely levelled.

In a frantic finish, Laois had the ball in the net moments later only to be disallowed for a square ball. Offaly engineered another chance and Kiely nailed the free to give the Faithful their first win of the year. “I don’t know what I said but I suppose I told the truth,” Offaly manager Kelly replied when asked what he said in the dressing-room at half-time. “We weren’t playing well. We had a couple of chances early on and we didn’t take them and those are chances you must take at county level.”

For his part, Laois manager Willie Maher was already looking down the line at a Division 1 campaign that starts with a trip to Tipperary and the priority that is the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“Look it’s winter hurling, (it’s) very, very honest, disappointed not to get the win obviously but the guys are working hard we trained hard Friday night and last week as well. So the priority to answer your question is, Joe McDonagh. That is what we are aiming for.”

Scorers – Offaly: E Cahill 0-8 (5f); B Duignan, C Mitchell 1-1 each; C Kiely 0-3 (3f); S Dooley (2f), J Murphy 0-2 each; S Corcoran (f), P Clancy, A Cleary, J Clancy 0-1 each. Laois: PJ Scully 0-16 (12f, 1 sl); J Duggan 1-2; T Keyes 0-2; A Corby, J Kelly, S Bergin 0-1 each.

Offaly – S Corcoran; J Hoctor, P Cantwell, J Screeney; C Hardiman, J Keenaghan, C Molloy; A Cleary, C Langton; B Duignan, E Parlon, J Clancy; P Clancy, S Dooley, E Cahill. Subs: B Connelly for Screeney (25), D King for Parlon (h-t), C Mitchell for Dooley (h-t), E Kelly for Langton (h-t), D Maher for Hoctor (h-t), J Murphy for Molloy (50), C Kiely for Cleary (55), O Murphy for Maher (67).

Laois – E Rowland; D Hartnett, R Mullaney, P Dunne; P Purcell, P Delaney, J Kelly; P Lalor, A Corby; T Keyes, PJ Scully, J Duggan; B McGinley, M Phelan, R King. Subs: S Maher for Phelan (41), C Byrne for Corby (50), S Bergin for Lalor (55), J Walsh for McGinley (57).

Ref – C Mooney (Dublin)